Sixers-Magic Trade? Terrence Ross’ IG Post Fuels Markelle Fultz Rumors

Could Magic swingman Terrence Ross be headed to the Sixers for Markelle Fultz? Ross’ latest Instagram story has fans wondering if the Magic sixth man is trying to tell us something. Ross used a Will Smith filter in his latest Instagram post, which could be a nod to the Sixers trade rumors that have heated up.

If you wanna read deep into the @NBA trade rumors: here’s Magic Guard Terrence Ross posting a Fresh Prince (Philadelphia) filter on Instagram.

76’ers Markelle Fultz has been rumored to be a target for Orlando.

Maybe this is a thing, or maybe I’m sleep deprived & up too early. pic.twitter.com/9cyvjvRqZ3 — Adam Shadoff (@FOX35Adam) February 7, 2019

It could also not be connected, but Tobias Harris posted the Fresh Prince song after he was traded to the Sixers. Twitter detectives have made the connection that Ross’ post could be a bit of foreshadowing for the NBA trade deadline.

“So Tobias Harris tweeted the intro to Fresh Prince after getting traded to the Sixers… and now Terrence Ross posted an instagram story of him with Will Smith’s hat…. earlier Woj mentioned the Orlando Magic talked to Philly about Markelle Fultz… 😮,” Twitter user @NBAMagician noted.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported both the Magic and Hawks have discussed a potential trade for Fultz. The former No. 1 pick has underwhelmed, and the Sixers are clearly going all in on this season based on their recent trades.

The Magic have Nikola Vukcevic and Ross both on the final year of their deals. As of now, Orlando is on the outside looking in when it comes to the playoffs. With just hours to go before the NBA trade deadline, they have a difficult decision to make on whether to trade Vukcevic and/or Ross. Trading either player could make it even harder for the Magic to make the playoffs.

A Fultz for Ross trade makes sense for both teams. Fultz goes to a team in desperate need of a young point guard and gets a fresh start. Ross gives the Sixers additional scoring off the bench and a player that can help them immediately. Sporting News’ Sean Deveney reported the Magic are not expected to trade Vukcevic, who was just named to the NBA All-Star team.

“Also typically quiet: the Magic. They’ve been saying all season they’re holding onto Nic Vucevic so any trade involving him would be a big surprise,” Deveney tweeted.

Markelle Fultz Is Expected to Be Traded by Sixers at the Deadline

Multiple reports indicate Fultz is expected to be traded by the Sixers on today’s deadline. The question is where Fultz will land. Philadelphia radio host Jon Johnson reported Fultz is “completely out” of the Sixers plans.

“Relationship between Brett Brown & Lloyd Pierce could play heavily as it pertains to Markelle Fultz. Sixers need as much cap space as possible, & Fultz is now completely out of their plans,” Johnson tweeted.

Fultz has battled both physical and mental challenges since his arrival in Philly. Despite his lack of production, Fultz is 20 years old and in just his second NBA season. Fultz is making $8.3 million this season and could be under contract for as long as the 2021-22 season, per Spotrac.