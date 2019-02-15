NBA All-Star Odds: Dunk Contest, 3 Point Contest & Game

We don’t want to say that Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is a diabolical genius … but he just might be. LeBron has shown other star players in the league that they can dictate where they want to play, not ownership. More and more top players are following LeBron’s lead by signing short contracts that give them the power to choose.

What does this have to do with Sunday’s All-Star Game? James and Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo were the two captains for last Thursday’s draft and they alternated choices. Five of LeBron’s first six picks all have the possibility of joining him on the Lakers next season and all have been rumored targets of the team: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard, Anthony Davis and Klay Thompson.

All but Davis will be free agents, and Davis has made no secret he wants to be traded to the Lakers. The only top-six pick of LeBron’s who doesn’t have Lakers ties is Houston Rockets star James Harden. Team LeBron is a 6-point favorite on the NBA All-Star Game odds.

The starters for Team Giannis in addition to Antetokounmpo are Steph Curry, Joel Embiid, Paul George and Kemba Walker, the only All-Star of the Charlotte Hornets, who host the All-Star festivities. Giannis also has Russell Westbrook on his squad – after “trading” Ben Simmons to Team LeBron for Westbrook.

The All-Star fun begins Saturday night with the Three-Point Contest and the Slam Dunk Contest. Per usual, no big-name stars are competing in the Slam Dunk Contest. The best-known player is likely New York Knicks second-year guard Dennis Smith Jr, the +200 favorite on the Slam Dunk Contest odds. He was third last year.

Hawks forward John Collins, a solid player but probably not known much outside of Atlanta, and Hornets rookie Miles Bridges are each +225. Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Hamidou Diallo (+400), who rarely plays, rounds out the field on those NBA odds.

The Three-Point Contest has more star power, with Curry the +175 favorite. It’s his sixth time in the field and he won it in 2015 in Brooklyn. Little brother Seth, of the Portland Trail Blazers, is +550 on the Three-Point Contest odds. While Steph Curry may go down as the greatest three-point shooter in NBA history, it’s Seth who is shooting a better percentage from deep this season.

One interesting name in this contest: retiring Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki, a +1500 long shot at sports betting sites. He won it in 2006 in Houston.

