Steph Curry’s Parents, Sonya & Dell, Embrace Charlotte Roots for All-Star Weekend

NBA All-Star Weekend was a little bit different this year for Steph Curry’s parents, Sonya and Dell, thanks to Charlotte hosting the festivities. Steph has been to numerous all-star games but 2019 has significance for the Curry family thanks to the Charlotte locale. Despite living on the other side of the country, Steph still calls Charlotte home.

“This community has helped me because the man I am today, on and off the court,” Steph told the USA Today. “…Charlotte will always be home.”

Steph’s mom, Sonya, stole the show during an event leading up to the NBA All-Star game. During a family shooting competition, Sonya hit a half-court shot.

“Actually, Dell and I were working out at Lifetime Gym the day before yesterday and he’s like ‘come in the gym and rebound for me,'” Sonya said, per USA Today. “So then he was shooting halfcourt shots and I was shooting it the regular way and I was like, ‘I can’t get it anywhere. Hmm. So I just flipped it (underhand) and the first time, I didn’t make it but it hit like right at the rim. I said, ‘Dell, I’m going to do this when we get up there.’ Ayesha said, ‘You talk mad trash.’ So when (the shot) actually went in, I said, ‘Oh, my Gosh. I cannot believe this.’ I think it was God’s blessing to me for this weekend.”

Sonya was a standout volleyball player at Virginia Tech where she met her husband, Dell.

Steph’s Father, Dell Curry, Is One of the Hornets TV Broadcasters

Steph’s father was an NBA sharpshooter as well. Dell shot more than 40 percent from behind the three-point line and made 1,245 threes over his career. Dell played for the Hornets, Raptors, Cavs, Bucks and Jazz over his 16-year career. Dell played 10 seasons for the Hornets where he averaged 14 points, 2.9 rebounds and two assists.

Dell was recently named as the second player on the Hornets all-time team celebrating their 30th anniversary. He has been the Hornets color commentator for television broadcasts since 1999. Dell spoke with the Charlotte Observer about the significance of Charlotte hosting NBA All-Star Weekend.

It’s home now. When I strolled into the city in 1988 — it was me, my wife and Steph — the city just put its arms around us, just like the Hornets organization. My family grew along with the city, along with the organization. I’ve had such a wonderful career and life in the NBA and with the Hornets. I know the kids are real excited to come back home and be part of the All-Star Game. They watched it the last time it was here, in 1991, even though they probably don’t remember. They were so small (Steph was not quite 3 years old; Seth was 6 months old). To say thank you to the community for supporting my kids over the course of my career — it’s really big.

Steph instructed Under Armour to scrap plans for an NBA All-Star Weekend party, per ESPN. Instead, Steph wanted to use the money to renovate Hoefener Center, the Charlotte rec center where Steph grew up playing basketball.