Patriots vs. Rams Rematch? They’re the 2020 Super Bowl Co-Favorites

No team has ever played in a Super Bowl in its home stadium. There are no such things as locks in sports betting, but it’s just about a lock that trend will continue in the 2019 NFL season. Super Bowl 54 is February 2, 2020, at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium, and the Miami Dolphins are the +30000 longshots to win that game on the Super Bowl odds.

The Dolphins are hoping a little of that New England Patriots magic rubs off, though, as they have hired Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores as their new head coach.

Four active teams have never played in a Super Bowl. Not looking great for any of them to win it all next season. They are the Cleveland Browns (+3000), Houston Texans (+4000), Jacksonville Jaguars (+5000) and Detroit Lions (+10000).

The Browns are an early chic pick to win the AFC North, however, after massively improving this season, and Houston could be really something if the Texans land superstar free agent running back Le’Veon Bell as has been rumored.

The team with the shortest Super Bowl 54 odds that missed the playoffs this past season is the Pittsburgh Steelers at +1600 on those NFL betting futures even though they are set to lose Bell (who chose to sit this season out unhappy with his contract) and arguably the NFL’s best receiver in Antonio Brown, who has demanded a trade and likely has burned too many bridges to return.

The Patriots won their sixth Super Bowl in the Tom Brady/Bill Belichick era by beating the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in Atlanta, the lowest-scoring Super Bowl ever. New England is a +700 co-favorite on the Super Bowl 54 odds to repeat in Miami; the Patriots have done that just once, in the 2004 season. They were the last team to do it.

Anyone for a Patriots-Rams Super Bowl rematch? Most of America would probably say no thanks if it were to resemble the boring Super Bowl 53, but the Rams are +700 co-favorites to finish the job next season. Super Bowl losers almost never get back to the big game the next season … although the Patriots just did. The Pats and Rams don’t play in the 2019 regular season.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers round out the Super Bowl 54 betting favorites, each at +800. Both lost to the Patriots in the playoffs, the Chargers in a Divisional Round rout and the Chiefs in overtime in the AFC title game. Decent chance that the 2019 Kickoff Game features the Chiefs at the Patriots on September 5.

