Super Bowl Had Twitter Wishing for Patrick Mahomes & Chiefs vs. Saints

It took roughly one, maybe two quarters of the 2019 Super Bowl for NFL fans to start clamoring for something different than what they were witnessing. The New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams, two of the highest-scoring offenses in the NFL, were locked in a defensive battle. The game went to halftime with the Patriots holding a 3-0 lead and it didn’t get much better beyond that.

The final score was 13-3 in favor of New England, with the only touchdown coming on a Sony Michel run following a great pass and catch from Tom Brady to Rob Gronkowski. The play was arguably one of the most memorable of a game that was otherwise lacking in offensive firepower. So, that’s why it wasn’t surprising when Twitter began lighting up with many people asking for the same thing.

The people wanted the Kansas City Chiefs. More specifically, they wanted the NFL’s Most Valuable Player – Patrick Mahomes.

NFL fans were essentially looking for a redo of the NFC and AFC Championship Games, as the common theme was the thought of how good a Chiefs vs. New Orleans Saints game could have been. Then again, the Patriots vs. Rams matchup was also expected to be high-scoring, so we should be careful what we wish for.

Here’s a look at some of the best Twitter reactions of fans asking for the Chiefs, the Saints, Mahomes or all three wrapped into one tweet.

Twitter Calls for Chiefs, Saints & Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl

WE COULD'VE HAD SAINTS-CHIEFS — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) February 4, 2019

The world deserved Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl this year. After watching the first half tonight, that statement couldn't be more true. #SuperBowl #SBLIII — Jeremy Sickel (@JeremySickel) February 4, 2019

I don’t want to start any trouble here – but if it’s Chiefs/Saints we’re not witnessing the most boring first half in #SuperBowl history. — Cousin Sal (@TheCousinSal) February 4, 2019

is it too late to let the Chiefs and Saints play for the Super Bowl instead? — Quixem Ramirez (@quixem) February 4, 2019

it’s okay Patrick Mahomes will fix the 2020 Super Bowl — TOM MARTIN (@TomKCTV5) February 4, 2019

Saints and Chiefs owe us the Super Bowl entertainment we needed. — 🅱️IG Teej (@mrgoodbeard__) February 4, 2019

We were a coin toss away from getting Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl. — Sean Wagner-McGough (@seanjwagner) February 4, 2019

Cancel this Super Bowl and let the Chiefs and Saints play next weekend. — Justin Dunning (@JD3Thousand) February 4, 2019

I've already decided to vote for Patrick Mahomes as Super Bowl MVP — David Gardner (@byDavidGardner) February 4, 2019

Patriots vs. Rams by the Numbers

Not only did these two high-powered offenses manage to score just 16 points combined, but neither quarterback threw a touchdown and both tossed one interception. Aside from Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman (10 catches, 141 yards) and Rams wideout Brandin Cooks (eight for 120), there weren’t many huge statistical performances in the passing game.

Gronkowski did total six catches for 87 yards while Robert Woods caught five balls for 70 yards. Arguably the second-best performance behind Edelman came from running back Sony Michel, who rushed 18 times for 94 yards (5.2 yards per carry) with the only touchdown. The trio of Edelman, Gronkowski and Michel were huge when it came to the offensive success the Patriots were able to have.

Beyond that, the Rams totaled 62 rushing yards and failed to make it to the red zone a single time, while New England only made it once, which proved to be the difference. Between both teams, they went a combined 6-of-25 on third down attempts and the Patriots’ 407 yards of total offense looked far superior to the 260 yards the Rams managed.

READ NEXT: WATCH: Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy Carried Out of Super Bowl