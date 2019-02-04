Was Super Bowl 53 the Worst Ever? Patriots-Rams Stats Say Yes (VOTE)

New England Patriots fans are right to not care whether or not Super Bowl 53 was the worst and/or most boring ever. But the rest of the NFL fanbase hasn’t held back their feelings. We were “treated” to a matchup between the Patriots and Los Angeles Rams – two of the highest-scoring teams in the NFL. But the lack of points wasn’t the only issue in a game between the greatest coach in history and one of the most talked about up-and-coming ones.

The two defenses took center stage in the Patriots’ 13-3 win, and there wasn’t a touchdown until the fourth quarter. A large portion of that credit goes to defensive players, coaches and gameplan, but part of the issue stemmed from the very poor play of the offense. Aside from Julian Edelman, Brandin Cooks and Sony Michel and Rob Gronkowski, there were no overly-impressive offensive performances.

While the defenses on both sides impressed, that doesn’t change the idea behind what makes a football game great. It doesn’t have to be a shootout which leads to 100 combined points, but Sunday’s game left a lot to be desired in a variety of areas from two of the NFL’s best teams.

Robert Woods caught five passes for 70 yards, which wasn’t bad, but that came on 10 targets. Only a portion of that falls on Woods, as Jared Goff was erratic and missed on multiple passes. Overall, the Rams offense is a good starting point for the argument about this Super Bowl.

Rams’ Offensive Struggles Hurt Super Bowl

The Rams entered the postseason with the second-most points per game in the NFL at 32.9, behind only the Kansas City Chiefs. Their 421.1 yards per game also ranked as the second-most after the Chiefs. But the Rams tied the 1971 Miami Dolphins for the fewest points in a Super Bowl while their offense did very little.

To be clear, the Rams defense deserves a lot of praise for essentially shutting down Tom Brady. When you hold arguably the best quarterback in NFL history without a touchdown pass and a 71.4 quarterback rating, there should be a strong chance that your team is in a good position to win. That was the case through more than three quarters, as the defense held New England to three points until the seven-minute mark of the fourth quarter.

As ESPN Stats & Info detailed, the Rams became the second team in Super Bowl history to fail to score a touchdown. Along with that, 27 of their 60 total offensive plays went for zero or negative yards. Star running back Todd Gurley, who the team continues to say is not injured, ran 10 times for 35 yards while catching one pass for negative-one yard.

The stats aren’t pretty and the Rams offense didn’t run a single play in the red zone. As a matter-of-fact, there was only one play ran in the red zone for either team the entire night, and that was Michel’s two-yard touchdown run.

Patriots vs. Rams Super Bowl Stats

New England totaled 407 yards of offense, which wasn’t horrible but looked great next to the 260 yards the Rams posted. But the two teams went a combined 6-of-26 on third downs and the Rams had 14 first downs compared to 22 for the Patriots.

The aforementioned struggles of Gurley played a big part in the run game woes, as the Rams had 18 attempts for 62 yards. That aspect may have been what made the biggest difference for the Patriots on this night, as Michel and Rex Burkhead combined for 137 yards on 25 attempts. While Brady didn’t have his typical dominant performance, the ability for these two backs to pick up the slack was crucial.

Speaking of Brady, his numbers weren’t terrible, as he completed 21-of-35 passes for 262 yards, but it wasn’t the performance NFL fans are used to seeing from the star. On the opposite side, Goff’s numbers weren’t pretty – 19-of-38 passing for 229 yards and one interception with a 57.9 quarterback rating. He missed on multiple passes and was late on an attempt to a wide-open Brandin Cooks in the end zone, leading to Jason McCourty having time to recover and break the pass up.

The game left fans with a lot to be desired, but the question is, was this the worst Super Bowl in NFL history?