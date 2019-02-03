How to Watch Super Bowl Online in Canada

The New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams will meet at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for Super Bowl 53.

Super Bowl LIII Preview

Whether the Patriots defense can do enough to stop one of the league’s best rushing offenses in 2018 could determine Super Bowl 53.

The Rams ranked second in the NFL with 23 running touchdowns, and third with 2,231 rushing yards and 4.9 yards per carry. New England surrendered 4.9 yards per rush, the fourth-worst mark in the league.

“A great offense that loves to run the ball in between and outside the tackles,” Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower said, according to Patriots.com. “A team that offensively is driven by the running game. The quarterback does a great job with the play action and the boots of getting the ball down the field. But it starts with (Todd) Gurley.”

The Rams running back led the NFL with 21 touchdowns, 17 of which came on the ground, despite his missing the last two games of the regular season due to a knee injury. Gurley averaged 89.4 rushing yards per game, the second-best mark in the NFL.

He’s been out-touched by C.J. Anderson, whom the Rams signed late in the regular season, in each of the team’s two playoff games. In the NFC championship game, Gurley carried the ball four times for 10 yards, made one catch, and dropped a pair of passes. Anderson rushed 16 times for 44 yards.

“It was unfortunate [Gurley] didn’t have the opportunity to touch the ball as often as he normally does,” Rams running back coach Skip Peete said, according to NFL.com. “But he had an unbelievable game as far as pass protection goes. The glaring thing when you look back on it, something very uncharacteristic of him, was the drops. That really overshadows what his game was like in my opinion — those two mistakes where as a coach I’d say, ‘You gotta make those plays.’ I thought when he was in there — and some of the plays he didn’t get it were check-with-me’s based on what the defense does — he had a nice game. One of his better games as a pass protector, which is just as important as carrying it.”

Across Anderson’s four games in a Rams uniform, he’s carried 82 times for 466 yards, an average of 5.7 yards per carry.

“They’re two different backs but they excel at the same things,” Hightower told Patriots.com. “What they’re good at is getting downhill and both have great vision and like to cut back. A lot of times they’re forcing arm tackles and two strong guys like that will run through arm tackles every time so we have to do a good job of getting downhill and building a wall and trying to avoid those arm tackles.”