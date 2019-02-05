Patriots’ Tom Brady Gave Kids a Shout Out on Instagram

Tom Brady celebrated another Super Bowl win with his family. Brady embraced his wife, Gisele Bundchen, before giving her a long kiss and enjoyed the big victory over the Rams with his kids. After the game, Brady posted a photo of his daughter, Vivian, on Instagram with her reflection in the Lombardi Trophy.

“Family and Football! ????????,” Brady posted in the caption.

Brady and Gisele have two children, Vivian and Benjamin. Brady oldest child, John Edward, is from a previous relationship. Prior to the game, Brady noted he was excited about his kids attending the Super Bowl but explained each child enjoys football for different reasons. Here’s Brady’s comments about his children, per Mass Live.

My kids are excited to come to the Super Bowl. They?re at an age where they understand so much more. I talk to my son Jack about the game and what he thought about the game. He?ll say ?What were you doing on this play?? He watches football and his buddies talk about football. That?s a great thing for a dad. My son Benny, I don?t know if he?ll watch one play in the game, but the fact that he gets popcorn and a whole bunch of junk food, is what he looks forward to. Viv, she?s a little cheerleader. She?ll say ?Daddy, did you hear me. I said Go Daddy Go? and I say ?Of course I heard you.? The kids bring so much perspective to our lives and they?re just the most beautiful things in our lives. So joyful. The fact that they?re getting older and they get to share with me is really great. So many memories. Not just them, but for me too, in ways that are very different than when I was younger.

After the Patriots Loss to Eagles in Super Bowl LII, Brady Used it as a Teaching Moment for His Kids

It will be a much different mood this offseason in the Brady household, but the Patriots quarterback used last year’s loss as a teaching moment for his children.

“Benny was crying, Vivi was crying, and they were sad for me and sad for the Patriots,” Brady said, per Business Insider. “But I just said to them, ‘Look, this is a great lesson. We don’t always win. We try our best and sometimes it doesn’t go the way we want.'”

Raising a family in the spotlight is not always easy. When a local Boston radio host spoke about his daughter in 2018, Brady spoke up for his children.

“I just think that any parent is really protective of their kids,” Brady explained, per the New York Daily News. “I’ve never stayed away from criticism. I understand that criticism is part of sports. I certainly don’t think my children or any other children deserve to be in that.”