Tom Brady’s Kids Don’t Think He Is Cool

Tom Brady may be referred to by many fans as the G.O.A.T., but his cool factor with his kids is still a work in progress. Like most parents, Brady’s children do not necessarily view him as cool. As the Patriots made their playoff run, Brady admitted his kids would rather hang out with some of the other players on the team like Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski.

“They’re still my kids,” Brady told NESN. “They don’t care much about dad. They’d rather hang with Gronk and Jules.”

Brady and Gisele have two children, Benjamin and Vivan. Brady’s oldest son, Jack, is from a previous relationship. Coolness factor aside, Brady noted that his kids are starting to be able to take in the Patriots games more now that they are a bit older.

“Absolutely different than when I was young and (had) very little responsibility,” Brady explained to NESN. “And now kids, it’s a lot of fun. It’s great for me. My daughter is six. She is a great cheerleader for us. My oldest son is into every play, my middle son is not into any play, and it’s perfect. We get to talk about it on the way home. They’re understanding more and more…My oldest son Jack does a little bit. He can analyze pretty good.”



Tom Brady’s Son Passed on Him For His Fantasy Football Team

Fantasy football players know that the secret to having a good draft is leaving emotion out of your decisions. It looks like Brady’s son is well on his way to dominating his fantasy leagues in the years to come. Boston.com detailed Brady’s son passing over his dad not once but twice for the likes of Matt Ryan and Cam Newton.

It wasn’t clear if Brady was referring to his older son Jack, who just turned 11, or younger son Ben, who is 8. But his response elicited the obvious follow-up question: Who does his son have as a quarterback on his fantasy team? “Not me,” the 41-year-old reigning NFL MVP said. “He had Matt Ryan actually, so he was watching with me last night.” It wouldn’t be the fist time Brady got snubbed by his son. Last season, he told NBC’s Dan Patrick that Jack had drafted Cam Newton. Brady joked that he would pick Cam Newton over himself, too.

Brady Treats the Super Bowl Like a Family Reunion

Brady is planning on flying his entire family to Atlanta for Super Bowl 53. During a WEEI interview, Brady alluded to the fact that the Super Bowl has become an unofficial family reunion. TMZ detailed Brady’s comments on his kids watching the big game.