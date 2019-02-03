Tom Brady’s Mom Galynn Has Been Cancer-Free for 2 Years

Tom Brady’s mom, Galynn Brady, has been cancer-free for two years. Mama Brady was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer back in 2016. She underwent both chemotherapy and radiation after — not one, but — two surgeries to remove the cancerous lumps and surrounding tissue.

Galynn had a tough time battling cancer but she was able to pull through and she’s been doing well ever since.

Here’s what you need to know:

Tom Gave an Update on His Mom’s Health Last Year

Before the start of the 2018 football season, Tom Brady gave the listening world an update on his mom’s health.

“She’s doing really well. She gets her scans I think every three months, and she’s really done well. It’s been a while since she finished her treatments. We’re always kind of praying and hoping they come back clean. So far they have, and we’re very blessed. It’s touched our lives, and it’s touched my mom’s life, and it gives you perspective on life when you go through those things,” Brady told WEEI’s Kirk and Callahan back in August, according to 24/7 Sports.

“I think we’re very thankful for all the people who supported her and for all the people that are doing great work in the world,” he added.

This Will Be Galynn’s 8th Trip to the Super Bowl

Galynn Brady and her husband, Tom Sr., have managed to attend the Super Bowl every time their son and his team have made it — and that won’t change this year. Galynn and Tom Sr. are expected to attend Super Bowl LIII at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Galynn Brady loves to watch her son play football. After Super Bowl LI, she was gifted a very special piece of jewelry from Patriots’ owner Robert Kraft — her very own Super Bowl ring! Check out the photo above.

“[Kraft’s] been so supportive of my family and certainly everything my mom went through and knowing first-hand how families deal with it. He was always asking, ‘How’s mom doing? How is she feeling?’ We didn’t know up until the very end whether she was going to make it to the Super Bowl. She was a big inspiration for me, and RKK knew it. It was a great surprise to all of us when the ring showed up. She deserves it,” Tom Brady told ESPN in August 2017.

If the Patriots can hold off the Rams today, another Super Bowl ring will be on its way — and it’s possible that Mrs. Brady will add to her collection.

