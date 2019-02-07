The Toronto Raptors have acquired Marc Gasol from the Memphis Grizzlies, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowksi. Toronto is sending Jonas Valanciunas, Delon Wright, C.J. Miles and a 2024 second-round pick to Memphis for the big man.

The Raptors made a major move just a day after the Sixers completed a blockbuster deal for Tobias Harris. The Raptors and Sixers are competing with the Bucks atop the Eastern Conference standings.

Here’s a look at the updated Raptors roster and projected starting lineup with Gasol.

Raptors Roster & Starting Lineup After Marc Gasol Trade

C- Marc Gasol, Serge Ibaka, Greg Monroe, Chris Boucher

PF- Pascal Siakam, Ogugua Anunoby

SF- Kawhi Leonard, Norman Powell

SG- Danny Green, Patrick McCaw, Jordan Lloyd

PG- Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet

For weeks, Gasol alluded to the fact that he expected to be traded by the NBA trade deadline. The Hornets had been the favorite to land the Memphis big man, but Gasol is now headed to Canada. The Raptors have some options for their starting center. We gave the nod to Gasol, but Toronto could elect to keep Serge Ibaka in the lineup. Gasol has been open about how he would react to a potential trade.

“That doesn’t change, does it [relationship with the city of Memphis]? It’s not gonna change to me,” Gasol said prior to being traded, per Clutch Sports. “My relationship with the Grizzlies might change, but my relationship with Memphis won’t. What I feel inside and how I feel about Memphis and its people has nothing to do with the franchise or a temporary thing. There’s nothing changed.”

Marc Gasol & Kawhi Leonard Could Both Be Free Agents This Summer

Gasol is averaging 15.7 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks this season. Gasol is making $24.1 million this season and has a player-option this summer. If Gasol does not opt out, the big man will make $25.5 million next season, per Spotrac. It will be a big offseason for the Raptors with Leonard and Gasol both potentially entering free agency.

Valanciunas expected to remain with the team but is now on the move to Memphis. TSN’s Josh Lewenberg spoke with the former Raptors big man just hours before being traded.

“I’ve been in rumours so many times I don’t even look at it,” Valanciunas noted. “I just know one thing, we have a good team, we have a good future in front of us. I just want to go on the court and play ball and win games. I love Toronto and I want to stay here.”