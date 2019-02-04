Travis Scott’s Net Worth Compared to Girlfriend Kylie Jenner’s

Many know Travis Scott as the baby daddy of Kylie Jenner’s adorable daughter, Stormi Webster. But, he is also an accomplished rapper. And, while Jenner is a reality TV sensation, as well as cosmetics mogul, Scott makes a great living as well. With that said, let’s get to know more about what these two spend, how they make their money and each of their net worths. Read on below for the rundown.

Travis Scott’s Net Worth Is $22 Million

Travis Scott’s estimated net worth is reported at $22 million, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth, and, apparently, most of his fortune was earned in the past year. Between September 2017 and September 2018, he reportedly took in $20 million due to the benefits of touring, music sales and a Nike endorsement deal.

Currently, Scott owns a Beverly Hills mansion with Jenner, worth $13.45 million, according to This Is Insider.

Kylie Jenner’s Net Worth Is $300 Million

Many may remember the article that came out in Forbes about Jenner being worth an estimated $900 million, but that would include her cosmetics company, which is reportedly worth $800 million. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jenner’s actual net worth is around $300 million. In addition to the money Jenner rakes in from modeling, social media promotion, cosmetics, and other deals, she also buys and sells homes. She has multiple properties right now, according to This Is Insider. And, all of the properties that Jenner has bought and sold have sold for more than the price she purchased them for.