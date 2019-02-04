WATCH: Travis Scott’s Super Bowl Performance 2019

Travis Scott, along with Big Boi, joined Maroon 5 for the 2019 Super Bowl Halftime Show. Have a look at Scott’s part of the performance in the below tweet.

When Maroon 5 accepted the Super Bowl gig, they faced a ton of backlash because of the controversy surrounding the legal battle with the NFL against former player Colin Kaepernick. Travis Scott and Big Boi also dealt with the same issues. But, according to TMZ, Scott spoke with Kaepernick prior to signing the contract for the Super Bowl show job. TMZ reported that Scott asked for Kaepernick’s support, but not permission, for his Super Bowl performance. Kaepernick was reportedly not supportive, but the conversation was cordial, though they did not agree on the gig.

Though Scott has respect for Kaepernick, a source told TMZ, “Colin doesn’t tell Travis what he can and can’t do. That’s Travis’ decision.” Scott was sure to make a charitable donation part of his Super Bowl contract with the NFL.

Prior to Scott participating in the Super Bowl Halftime Show, he put on a pre-Super Bowl performance in Atlanta, on Friday, February 1st, just two days before the game, according to Us Weekly.