Tre Jones NBA Draft Projection: Latest Mock Drafts & Duke Guard’s Stock

While much of the 2019 NBA Draft chatter involving the Duke Blue Devils is centered around Zion Williamson, R.J. Barrett and Cam Reddish, their freshman point guard can’t be forgotten. Tre Jones has been Duke’s floor general this season and left a solid impression through the first three-quarters of the 2018-19 season.

Jones isn’t expected to be a top-five or top-10 pick like his teammates, but his draft stock has improved and looks to continually be trending in the right direction. Although the 6-foot-2 point guard is averaging just 8.5 points, 5.4 assists, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.0 steals per game, he obviously isn’t asked to shoulder much in terms of scoring due to Duke’s loaded roster.

We’re going to take a look at the latest on the draft stock, current projections and where mocks have Jones coming off the board. It remains unknown whether the freshman guard will choose to even enter the draft, but most believe he’ll be a first-round pick if he does.

Tre Jones NBA Draft Projections & Mock Draft

There are a number of varying projections on Jones, but most have him landing somewhere in the 20’s, and even that ranges quite a bit. Hoops Hype’s Bryan Kalbrosky broke down an aggregated mock draft which features projections from a number of different sites. Among the mocks included are ESPN, SI.com, The Athletic, Bleacher Report, and NBADraft.net.

In the Hoops Hype aggregated draft, Jones received a projection of No. 21, with the highest mark coming at No. 15 and lowest being No. 29. NBADraft.net’s most recent breakdown has the Blue Devils guard going to the Brooklyn Nets at No. 27, ahead of Kentucky’s Ashton Hagans (No. 29) and Virginia’s Ty Jerome (No. 31).

Tre Jones NBA Draft Big Board Rankings

Sticking with the NBADraft.net projections, their big board gave some love to Jones due to his play at the start of the second half of the year. In their most recent update which was done right around the start of February, Jones had jumped seven spots to No. 27 overall. It’s apparent his stock is heading in the right direction at a fairly rapid rate, and a strong finish to the year could push him into the teens.

Even more impressive than that is ESPN’s NBA Draft “best available” which pegs Duke’s freshman as the No. 3 best point guard in the draft. They also gave him an overall ranking of No. 25, meaning that ESPN believes all the four Duke freshmen mentioned previously are among the best in the entire class.

