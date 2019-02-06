Utah Jazz Trade Talk: Best Tobias Harris, Mike Conley Packages

The Utah Jazz have been the subject of various rumors ahead of the 2019 NBA trade deadline. While Thursday afternoon quickly draws closer, the chatter around certain players has ramped up while others have cooled off quite a bit. But two names that Utah reportedly has interest in include Los Angeles Clippers forward Tobias Harris and Memphis Grizzlies guard Mike Conley.

Beginning with Harris, his name was tossed out as someone drawing interest as of late, which ESPN’s Zach Lowe detailed recently (via NBA Central). Whether the Clippers would actually make a deal and move Harris is a question, but there does seem to be at least a realistic possibility.

A bit before that rumor, The Athletic?s Tony Jones revealed the Jazz spoke with the Grizzlies about Conley. This fit could be interesting, although Conley comes with a very large cap number over the next two seasons, which apparently doesn?t bother Utah. The two sides could make a deal work, and it would likely feature Ricky Rubio heading to the Grizzlies.

There are a few ways to approach these deals, so let’s check out two of the potential packages that would make sense for all parties.

Jazz Swing Trade With Clippers for Tobias Harris

This deal could work out for both sides potentially, depending on what the Clippers are attempting to do. While only part of Avery Bradley’s deal next season is guaranteed, the Clippers would add Derrick Favors, whose deal isn’t guaranteed at all. They’d clear a bit of cap space and have an intriguing young player in Royce O’Neale to add with whatever free agents they land in the offseason.

As for the Jazz, they’ll add an excellent piece in Harris for this season and could very possibly sign him to an extension after the year. But he immediately bolsters their chances at a playoff run this year. While Patrick Beverley isn’t as strong of a passer and playmaker as Ricky Rubio, he’s a great defender and can do a little bit of everything.

Ricky Rubio for Mike Conley Trade Works Out

*Jazz send a future first-round pick to Grizzlies

The Grizzlies will almost certainly want a pick in any deal for Conley, and while they’d get that, they’d also add a young player in Grayson Allen. Utah’s 2018 first-round pick could benefit from a change of scenery and a situation where he should have a chance to see far more playing time as well.

Beyond Allen and Favors’ non-guaranteed deal, the Grizzlies free up a lot of cap space for the 2019 offseason which can be used in a loaded free agency class. This deal makes sense for Memphis on a few levels and could allow them to re-sign Rubio if they opt to push for that.

The Jazz will add Conley, who immediately provides them with another scorer and one of the better point guards in the league. They also get a player who can step in and make an impact on the front line in JaMychal Green, both of which help their overall outlook this season.

READ NEXT: Lonzo Ball Trade Talk: Best 3-Team Lakers Deals for Anthony Davis