Who Is Singing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl 2019 Tonight – Gladys Knight

Tonight, the Los Angeles Rams are playing the New England Patriots at the 2019 Super Bowl. Prior to kickoff, music artists traditionally take the field to perform “America the Beautiful” and the National Anthem. Chloe x Halle is the duo performing “America the Beautiful”. So, who is singing the “Star Spangled Banner”?

The legendary Empress of Soul, Gladys Knight, is this year’s National Anthem singer. And, it’s a great fit since Knight is originally from Atlanta, Georgia, which is the Super Bowl 53 host city. According to CBS Sports, upon accepting the Super Bowl opportunity, Knight said that she is proud to represent our nation. Knight stated, “I am proud to use my voice to unite and represent our country in my hometown of Atlanta. The NFL recently announced their new social justice platform Inspire Change, and I am honored to be a part of its inaugural year.”

Many know Knight as a legend in the music industry, made popular by such hit songs as “Midnight Train to Georgia” and “That’s What Friends Are For.”

While Knight sings tonight, she will be accompanied by deaf activist Aarron Loggins, who will be singing for both The National Anthem and the “America The Beautiful” performance, on behalf of the National Association of the Deaf (NAD), as reported by CBS Sports.

Recently, Gladys Knight has been in the media for fans suspecting she is one of the disguised performers on the new hit show The Masked Singer. On the show, stars dress up in elaborate costumes and take the stage each week to perform for in-house viewers and a panel of celebrity judges. The judges are made up of personality Jenny McCarthy, music artist Robin Thicke, comedian Ken Jeong, and former Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger. One of the masked characters on the show is the Bee and fans have voiced on social media that they believe Knight could definitely be the Bee.

So far, many of the guesses have been correct, while others have been big surprises. Some of the masked singers have turned out to be athlete Antonio Brown, icon Terry Bradshaw, actress Tori Spelling and comedian Margaret Cho. Could Knight be the Bee?

In addition to Gladys Knight performing at the Super Bowl, Maroon 5 is taking the stage at halftime. The band will be joined by rappers Travis Scott and Big Boi.

Other music artists who have taken the field at the Super Bowl to perform The National Anthem include Cher, Neil Diamond, Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, Pink, and Billy Joel.

