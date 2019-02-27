Bryce Harper’s Signing Will Have a Huge Impact on World Series Odds

Baseball is back! Spring training games in the Grapefruit (Florida) and Cactus (Arizona) Leagues began last week. The regular season starts in less than a month in Tokyo with two games between the Seattle Mariners and Oakland A’s (who are the designated home team).

On the eve of spring games starting, the San Diego Padres surprised many in the baseball world by signing All-Star third baseman Manny Machado to a 10-year, $300 million contract – the largest free-agent contract in American sports history (for now). When Machado first hit free agency last November, the Padres weren’t even an afterthought as they are a small-market team that doesn’t hand out that type of cash.

However, with the market so slow for Machado they jumped in and likely stole him from the grasp of the Chicago White Sox and Philadelphia Phillies. The Pale Hose’s offer reportedly would have topped the $300 million mark but some was tied to incentives. Machado gets his $300 million from San Diego regardless, although he can opt-out in five years.

The Padres had been as high as +10000 on the odds to win the 2019 World Series at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com before the Machado signing and generally had a win total of 76.5 at online betting sites. Now, the Friars are +4000 to win the Fall Classic for the first time in franchise history and have a win total of 78.5.

Is Machado himself enough to vault a 66-win team from 2018 to a championship? No. This isn’t the NBA where one star can change a team by itself. However, the Padres might not be done and they have the best farm system in the majors. Look out in 2020 and beyond.

With Machado off the market, that leaves Bryce Harper as the big fish still out there. The market for the former Washington Nationals star and ex-NL MVP is presumed to be very limited because agent Scott Boras is demanding that Harper’s deal far exceed Machado’s (hey, more money for Boras too). Reports are that Harper already has turned down a few deals worth $300 million.

World Series futures at sports betting sites are going to shorten dramatically for whichever team signs Harper. The general thinking is that it’s down to the Phillies (+1000 on the World Series odds currently), considered the favorites after losing out on Machado, the Los Angeles Dodgers (+700) and the San Francisco Giants (+9000).

