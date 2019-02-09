XFL Football League: Teams, Start Date & Schedule

As the Alliance of American Football kicks off, the XFL lurks in the background with a 2020 start date. The AAF will have a full year to itself as the lone football league played during the NFL offseason, but will have competition for their second season. The XFL will start once again on February 8, 2020.

The XFL has not announced the full 2020 season schedule beyond the start date. Like the AAF, the league will launch with eight teams: Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, St. Louis, Seattle, Tampa Bay and Washington D.C. How the league differs from the AAF and NFL remains to be seen.

The XFL is marketing itself as the league that is “reimagining football.” What this entails has yet to be determined but some ideas include a running clock to increase the pace of the game. Here’s how the XFL describes its vision for the new league.

Football is a terrific game, but it’s not perfect. We’re reviewing every facet of the game, on-field and off, to see where changes can be made to make the game faster and more exciting, with more rhythm and flow.

The league initially played one season in 2001 before folding. Close to 20 years later, the XFL will reboot, but is looking to be taken more seriously this time around. When the league first launched, it wanted to compete with the NFL as an alternative version of football.

The XFL Is Leaning on Popular Football Minds Like Bob Stoops and Oliver Luck

While it looks like it will take a similar approach as the AAF has in complimenting the NFL, we can expect the XFL to take a few more risks with Vince McMahon running the show. However, all indications are the XFL wants people to respect their brand of football this time around, rather than attempting to be the PG-13 version of the NFL.

Oliver Luck has been named XFL commissioner after a long career in college athletics, including most recently with the NCAA.

“We are not a competitor to the National Football League, and I don’t think we intend to be a competitor,” Luck explained to the Indy Star. “We believe in our business plan, we believe there is a market for football outside of the fall, and we think if we’re smart and diligent and thorough, we can put a high-quality product out there.”

The XFL looked to put a bit of damper on the AAF’s launch with the announcement that Bob Stoops will be both the GM and head coach for the Dallas team. Stoops recently retired as Oklahoma’s coach but will resume coaching in 2020.

XFL Documentary Maker Charlie Ebersol Helped Launch the Competing Alliance of American Football League

The irony in the two competing leagues is AAF co-founder Charlier Ebersol directed the ESPN 30 for 30 documentary on the XFL. His father, Dick Ebersol, was originally a partner with the XFL as an NBC executive. The Ebersols along with Bill Polian will now be competing with the XFL for football fans looking to watch the game after the NFL season ends.

The XFL Has a Lot of Money & Plans to be a Quarterback Driven League

The XFL will lean on the WWE money backing it which could be as much as $500 million for the first three years, per ESPN. The league is hoping to pay up for quarterbacks and use them as the face of the new XFL as XFL2K.com detailed.