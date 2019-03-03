AAF TV Schedule & Scores for 2019 Alliance of American Football Season

With the Alliance of American Football underway, fans who have dreaded the long layoff without the NFL now have action to hold them over in the offseason. The AAF is a new league which features eight teams and has quite a few former college stars and NFL players spread across the rosters.

Fans will be able to watch each of the games this year, and we’re going to breakdown how to watch throughout the entire season. There are 10 weeks of action before the postseason which includes two semifinal games and a championship matchup on April 27 in Las Vegas. Before we dive into that, here’s a quick rundown of a few key differences in the rules of the AAF compared to the NFL, per Zach Braziller of the New York Post.

No extra points: Touchdowns followed by two-point conversions

No kickoffs: Ball starts at 25-yard line after scores or start of game/after halftime

No onside kicks: If trailing by 17 or there are five minutes or less remaining, teams can try the onside conversion. They will receive the ball on the 28-yard line and have to convert a 4th-and-12.

Overtime rules: Teams gets ball starting on the 10-yard line with four downs and a two-point try (no field goals)

We’re going to dive into a rundown of the schedule for the remainder of the AAF season, including results for games which have already been played.

Alliance of American Football TV Schedule, Dates & Times

*Note all times are Eastern and schedule information comes courtesy of Ben Kercheval of CBS Sports. Games will be aired on CBS, CBS Sports Network, NFL Network or Bleacher Report Live (B/R Live).

Week 1

Orlando Apollos 40, Atlanta Legends 6

San Antonio Commanders 15, San Diego Fleet 6

Birmingham Iron 26, Memphis Express 0

Arizona Hotshots 38, Salt Lake Stallions 22

Week 2

Birmingham Iron 12, Salt Lake Stallions 9

Arizona Hotshots 20, Memphis Express 18

Orlando Apollos 37, San Antonio Commanders 29

San Diego Fleet 24, Atlanta Legends 12

Week 3

Salt Lake Stallions 23, Arizona Hotshots 15

Orlando Apollos 21, Memphis Express 17

Birmingham Iron 28, Atlanta Legends 12

San Diego Fleet 31, San Antonio Commanders 11

Week 4

Memphis Express 26, San Diego Fleet 23

Orlando Apollos 20, Salt Lake Stallions 11

Sunday, March 3 at 4 p.m.: San Antonio at Birmingham (CBS Sports Network)

Sunday, March 3 at 8 p.m.: Atlanta at Arizona (NFL Network)

Week 5

Saturday, March 9 at 2 p.m.: Orlando at Birmingham (B/R Live)

Saturday, March 9 at 8 p.m.: Salt Lake at San Diego (NFL Network)

Sunday, March 10 at 4 p.m.: Memphis at Atlanta (CBS Sports Network)

Sunday, March 10 at 8 p.m.: San Antonio at Arizona (NFL Network)

Week 6

Saturday, March 16 at 4 p.m.: Memphis at Salt Lake (B/R Live)

Saturday, March 16 at 8 p.m.: Arizona at Orlando (NFL Network)

Sunday, March 17 at 4 p.m.: San Antonio at Atlanta (CBS Sports Network)

Sunday, March 17 at 8 p.m.: Birmingham at San Diego (NFL Network)

Week 7

Saturday, March 23 at 3 p.m.: Orlando at Atlanta (B/R Live)

Saturday, March 23 at 8 p.m.: Salt Lake at San Antonio (NFL Network)

Sunday, March 24 at 4 p.m.: San Diego at Arizona (CBS Sports Network)

Sunday, March 24 at 8 p.m.: Birmingham at Memphis (NFL Network)

Week 8

Saturday, March 30 at 2 p.m.: Orlando at Memphis (B/R Live)

Saturday, March 30 at 8 p.m.: San Diego at Salt Lake (NFL Network)

Sunday, March 31 at 4 p.m.: Atlanta at Birmingham (CBS Sports Network)

Sunday, March 31 at 8 p.m.: Arizona at San Antonio (NFL Network)

Week 9

Saturday, April 6 at 4 p.m.: Memphis at San Antonio (B/R Live)

Saturday, April 6 at 8 p.m.: San Diego at Orlando (NFL Network)

Sunday, April 7 at 4 p.m.: Salt Lake at Atlanta (CBS Sports Network)

Sunday, April 7 at 8 p.m.: Birmingham at Arizona (NFL Network)

Week 10

Friday, April 12 at 8 p.m.: San Antonio at Salt Lake (B/R Live)

Saturday, April 13 at 8 p.m.: Atlanta at Memphis (NFL Network)

Sunday, April 14 at 3:30 p.m.: Birmingham at Orlando (CBS Sports Network)

Sunday, April 14 at 8 p.m.: Arizona at San Diego (NFL Network)

