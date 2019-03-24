Admiral Schofield NBA Draft: Projections & Profile

Tennessee’s Admiral Schofield has worked his way into the first round conversation for the 2019 NBA draft. We have Schofield going No. 27 to the Warriors in our latest NBA mock draft.

Schofield hit a clutch shot late to allow the Vols to escape with a win over 15-seeded Colgate in the first round. There is a lot to like about Schofield’s game thanks to his ability to shoot. Schofield is averaging 16.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, two assists while shooting 41.2 percent from the three-point line.

ESPN’s latest mock draft has Schofield going at the top of the second round with the No. 34 pick. The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie has Schofield going a little lower at No. 38 to the Hornets in his mock draft heading into the NCAA tournament.

Schofield will bring toughness and shooting to whatever organization selects him. The Hornets may be entering a period of transition if Kemba Walker decides to depart this offseason. Having a guy like Schofield around to help set the tone would help them through that era.

According to NBA.com, Schofield declared for the 2018 NBA draft, but did not sign with an agent which allowed him to return for his senior season. Schofield worked out with seven NBA teams, per NBA.com.

After placing his name in the NBA Draft last spring, Tennessee senior forward Admiral Schofield went through the process, working out for seven teams, but he eventually decided to return to school. Though he believed he could have fought and scrapped his way onto an NBA roster via the free-agent route, Schofield came back to Knoxville with one goal in mind… Schofield returned to school this season determined to become an ever better all-around player. He had to prove to NBA scouts he could defend multiple positions and improve his passing skills. He’s done that while increasing his scoring and rebounding numbers.

Here is a look at my NBA draft profile for Schofield.

Admiral Schofield NBA Draft Profile

STRENGTHS: Schofield is a wing who can shoot which is always going to be an appealing combo for NBA teams. He has been the heart of Tennessee’s team and a big reason why the Vols were one of the best college basketball teams in the country during the regular season.

Schofield has improved in nearly every statistical category each season he has been at Knoxville. Schofield’s work ethic allowed the Tennessee forward to transform his body over his college career.

“While everyone else was working out, Admiral was running the treadmill,” Tennessee center Kyle Alexander told NBA.com. “I remember mornings where I’d go see if Admiral wanted to get breakfast, and he’s not in his room. I go to the gym and he’s been on the treadmill since 8 a.m., and it’s 9:30. But he lost those 30 pounds.”

WEAKNESSES: Schofield struggles at times on defense. There are also questions about his best positional fit at the next level. Teams will want to know if he is quick enough to guard NBA players. Schofield’s passing ability is also an area of improvement. Schofield is a senior which likely moves him down draft boards when compared to some of the younger prospects.

SUMMARY: Wherever Schofield gets drafted, he is going to offer an NBA team lots of value. Schofield is one of my favorite prospects in the upcoming draft and his upperclassman status likely means a team will get a steal at the end of the first round or beginning of the second round.