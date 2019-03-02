Admiral Schofield NBA Draft Projection: Latest Mock Drafts & Tennessee Guard’s Stock

With the 2018-19 college basketball season pushing towards tournament time, the 2019 NBA Draft chatter is ramping up as well. Mock drafts, projections and bold predictions are coming from all over, and one name who’s an interesting prospect is Tennessee Volunteer guard Admiral Schofield. The senior from Zion (Ill.), though born in London, is one of the top scorers for the No. 7 Volunteers, who are tied for first in the SEC.

Through the first 28 games of the season, Johnson has averaged 16.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists while shooting 48.3 percent from the field. That includes a scorching 40.2 percent from 3-point land, which is first on the team (min. 100 attempts). The 6-foot-6 combo-guard enters this afternoon’s home tilt with fourth-ranked Kentucky with a chance to move up NBA Draft boards with another productive performance.

Last time against the Wildcats, he managed 17 points on 12 shots, which wasn’t enough in a 17-point loss.

Let’s take a look at the latest on Schofield’s draft projections, stock and where he stands on big boards as we inch closer to March Madness.

Admiral Schofield Johnson NBA Draft Projections & Mock Draft

There are a number of varying projections on Schofield, but most have him landing late in the first or possibly to the second round. Hoops Hype’s Bryan Kalbrosky broke down an aggregated mock draft which features projections from a number of different sites. Among the mocks included are ESPN, SI.com, The Athletic, Bleacher Report, and NBADraft.net.

In this aggregated draft, Schofield received a projection of No. 33 overall, placing him right behind fellow Volunteer teammate Grant Williams, a powerful frontcourt presence. His highest mark came in at No. 32 from The Athletic, while Bleacher Report doesn’t even list him.

Our own Jon Adams gave the most love to the 6-foot-6, 241-pounder in his most recent mock draft, sending him to the Oklahoma City Thunder at the No. 25 spot. This only puts him behind other wings such as Talen Horton-Tucker of Iowa State and KZ Okpala of Stanford.

Admiral Schofield NBA Draft Big Board Rankings

Aran Smith’s NBADraft.net projections aren’t very generous to Schofield. He has fallen way down to the No. 61 slot, though that is two notches higher than the previous update. This would leave Schofield on the far bottom end of the second round, possibly signaling a G-League stint to start his professional career.

ESPN’s NBA Draft Big Board provides overall and positional rankings. Schofield slides in as the No. 8 small forward, and the No. 39 player overall.

NBA Scouting Live evaluated his 30-point outburst against Gonzaga back in December, and came away impressed with his versatile offensive repertoire.

“It was clear from the get go, that the opposing team really couldn’t guard him, nor were they strategically prepared to defend him. Schofield did a great job of knocking down jumpers to space the floor for his team. He has a lot of range on his shot, and he will take advantage whenever opponents give him the space to shoot by making a plethora of jump shots. Schofield can make threes off the catch, dribble, and he can run off screens to do so. He made a bank pull-up three late in the game, as well as an open three off of a pick and pop play to put his team over the top for good, and both outside shots that he drained were from NBA range. Plus, he also did a good job of making mid-range jumpers.

The only criticism came with his on-ball defense against “quicker” players. That will be key against a John Calipari Kentucky team this afternoon (2 p.m. EST, CBS).

In Knoxville for a nationally-televised top-10 contest, Schofield can make a statement with another productive 40 minutes of scoring.