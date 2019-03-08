Lakers News: Anthony Davis Trade Including Lonzo Ball Would Get AD to LA

Anthony Davis joining the Los Angeles Lakers could still happen.

Speaking with a league source with direct ties to the New Orleans Pelicans front office this afternoon, I’m told that the New Orleans Pelicans are still interested in a Lakers offer.

Per a Pelicans source who spoke on the condition of anonymity via text message:

“Internally, Pels are still interested in Lakers offer. But would love for Lonzo [Ball] to be a part of it. They feel he could thrive alongside [Jrue] Holiday. Fine with Kuzma/Ingram and think they could win with that roster next year.”

The Lakers and the Pelicans struck out at the NBA trading deadline on February 7th.

“Anthony Davis is not getting traded this season,” FS1’s Chris Broussard told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast prior to the NBA trading deadline and he was right.

“There’s no reason for New Orleans to trade him. Why in the world would you, you know? He’s now a free agent this summer coming up, you’re going to try your best to make the playoffs and they’re going to be trying to make a move at the deadline that could make them better and make Anthony want to stay.”

Per league sources, below was what the Pelicans wanted in the trade and the Lakers declined.

As for Anthony Davis: Demps told Magic this is what he wanted: ✅Lonzo

✅Kuzma

✅Ingram

✅Zubac

✅Hart

✅KCP

✅2019 unprotected FRP

✅2020 FRP swap

✅2021 unprotected FRP

✅2022 FRP swap

✅2023 unprotected FRP

— Brandon Robinson (@ScoopB) February 6, 2019

The Denver Nuggets I’m told also reached out to the Pelicans before the NBA trading deadline and offered a solid package including Michael Porter Jr. for Anthony Davis, the superstar who is looking to find a way out.

We can assume that the Pelicans elected to decline the trade as they have proved (with their discussions with the Lakers) that they are looking for a ton in return. Don’t get it wrong, a package of Gary Harris, Michael Porter Jr., and multiple first round picks is quite hefty.

But, the Pelicans were looking more for early 1st round picks instead of late ones which is what Denver was offering.

That’s given how great of a season they are currently having and will most likely be having for the foreseeable future.

The New York Knicks also approached the Pelicans about Davis in a deal without including Kristaps Porzingis prior to Porzingis being shipped to the Dallas Mavericks.