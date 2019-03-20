Antonio Brown Addresses Raiders’ Vontaze Burfict Signing on Twitter

When the Oakland Raiders acquired wide receiver Antonio Brown via trade, there was an obvious reason for excitement. After all, he’s one of the NFL’s best wide receivers and top playmakers in the league. But after the team signed linebacker Vontaze Burfict on Tuesday, it came with some cautious optimism and slight concern due to his history with Brown.

Burfict and Brown have an interesting and well-documented past due to some huge (and some illegal) hits the linebacker laid on his new teammate. Specifically, the key moment came when the former Cincinnati Bengals standout knocked Brown out with a vicious hit, which can be seen below.

After this play, there was a lot of chatter off the field between the two for obvious reasons, and it was a scary scene. But although they have a history, it seems they’ve been able to put it in the past and are now on the same page.

Brown took to Twitter on Tuesday night and revealed he’s spoken to Burfict while seemingly showing no issue with his new teammate.

It’s obviously good to see that Brown cleared the air on this fairly quickly after Burfict signed because there was certainly some reason to be concerned about the history. Regardless, both Brown and Burfict will now play big roles in helping the Raiders right the ship and make a push for a Super Bowl.

Vontaze Burfict Addresses Antonio Brown Drama

Shortly after Burfict signed his one-year deal worth up to $5 million, he addressed the play and incident which Brown called a “nasty hit” previously. ESPN revealed that the linebacker commented on his situation with the wideout by stating there’s “nothing negative here.”

“We’re on the same team,” Burfict said. “It’s one goal. It’s all positive, man. He’s a great player. … I’m going to approach him just like I do all my other teammates. … There’s nothing negative here. We’re on the same team. We’re trying to win a championship here. “Honestly, we might be the closest friends on the team, you know what I mean? So, just got to go along with it and I can’t wait to meet him.”

On the surface, there doesn’t seem to be any major cause for concern, but there’s a lot of time before the 2019 season gets underway. As long as there are no vicious and unnecessary hits during practice, there’s little reason to believe that these two won’t be able to let bygones be bygones.

