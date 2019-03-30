Kentucky under John Calipari has produced more rostered NBA players compared to any other team as of the start of the 2018-2019. A factory for elite recruits and one and done superstars, Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats produce some of the strongest teams in the nation year in, year out.

With yet another loaded roster this season featuring five players projected to get drafted in 2019, including three in the first round alone. PJ Washington, Keldon Johnson, and Tyler Herro are all expected to off the board early and should be able to provide quality minutes at the NBA level right away.

That leads us to the five best Kentucky players currently in the NBA.

5 Best Kentucky Players Currently in the NBA

5. Devin Booker, SG

Devin Booker continues his 🔥 scoring with 30 PTS in the first half! 📱💻: https://t.co/cb8TXyNer6 pic.twitter.com/lUMfH1Loy9 — NBA (@NBA) March 28, 2019

The youngest member of this list, Booker wasn’t the highest touted recruit out of Kentucky and ended up falling down to the 13th pick as his playing time was limited on Kentucky’s infamous 2014-2015 season. With so much raw talent on the roster, Calipari implemented a platoon system featuring two separate units. Booker functions best as a high volume scorer and once he reached the NBA level and was allowed that freedom began to excel.

4. DeMarcus Cousins, C

It pains me to put Boogie so far down this list given the fact that he has the skillset to be a top 10 player in the league. Unfortunately, Cousins was slowed down considerably by an Achilles injury while playing alongside fellow Wildcat Anthony Davis down the New Orleans. While Cousins has looked strong in his return so far, there is quite a bit of rust he still needs to shake off as he doesn’t look like the dominant all-around force he once was.

3. John Wall, PG

Despite suffering from a season-ending injury on the year, that doesn’t necessarily knock down Wall’s ranking on the list considering the two players above him are some of the most talented young stars the league has ever seen. Once known for his elite speed and breakneck pace of play, Wall has slowed down a bit in his older years but is still able to effectively run an offense while putting up huge point and assist totals. With his play trending down in recent years, it will be interesting to see how Wall returns and if he’s the same level of player that landed him on this list.

2. Karl-Anthony Towns, C

The @Timberwolves pick up the W in LA behind 27 PTS, 12 REB, 5 AST from @KarlTowns! #AllEyesNorth pic.twitter.com/hWsM79IBjX — NBA (@NBA) January 25, 2019

Devin Booker’s one and done teammate on the 2014-2015 Kentucky team, Towns was so talented that he was taken first overall despite only playing 21 minutes per game in a timeshare with Willie Cauley-Stein. While stuck in a poor situation in Minnesota to start his career, Towns has steadily put up a steady stream of double-doubles while showing deadly shooting from deep. Towns gave the basketball world a taste of what he could do after Jimmy Butler and Tom Thibodeau left town and could be primed for some even bigger years moving forward.

1. Anthony Davis, PF

It is simply impossible to put anyone besides Anthony Davis at the top of his list. If not hampered by injuries and the whole “trade me to LA” deal, Davis would almost certainly be putting together an MVP caliber stat line in New Orleans. While he will most likely be gone this offseason, what Davis has accomplished in his short career is nothing short of spectacular and somehow he continues to get better each and every year. As good as Towns is and high his upside may be, Davis offers just a bit more.