11 Best Lacrosse Goals for Backyard Practice: Buy & Save

When researching the best lacrosse goals, what features are most important to you? Ability to use it for backyard practice? Durability? Performance? Good value? If any of those are on your pros list, then you’re in luck because we’ve compiled a list below of some of the most popular and effective nets available on the market today.
All of the goals are regulation size (6 feet by 6 feet) and can be used to practice your shots and/or goalkeeping in the convenience of your backyard, or wherever you want to play.
And if you want to make sure you have all the training equipment you need, check out our post on the best lacrosse rebounders so you can work on your passing and accuracy as well as fielding returns for line drives, high pops, and grounders.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $74.66 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $119.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $99.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $89.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $140.50 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $109.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $175.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $75.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $160.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $88.74 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $89.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. EZGoal Lacrosse Folding GoalPrice: $74.66Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 1.5 inch powder coated steel tubing for extra stability
- Reinforced heavyweight UV resistant net to withstand the outdoor elements
- Folds flat for compact storage
- Might be too heavy for one person to carry it alone
- Some users thought the net wasn't as sturdy as it could be
- Some users said they received the item with missing part(s)
The EZGoal Lacrosse Goal is regulation size (6 feet by 6 feet), but folds up conveniently for compact flat storage, making it ideal for backyards.
The frame is made of 1.5 inch powder coated 17 gauge steel, which helps with stability during play. The net is reinforced heavyweight polypropylene that's treated with UV protection so it'll last through all the outdoor elements. In fact, the net is covered by a lifetime warranty.
And this goal stores very easily. EZGoal's "Rock Solid" 12 gauge folding system allows you to collapse it flat in seconds for convenient storage. There is some assembly, but no tools are required. You can get this in a single goal or in packs up to 5.
Don't want to have to chase the ball down if you miss the target? Then check out the EZGoal Lacrosse Folding Goal with Backstop and Targets, which features a backstop measuring 11 feet by 8 feet that wraps perfectly around the 6 feet by 6 feet goal. Or you can just get the EZGoal Monster Backstop on its own.
Find more EZGoal Lacrosse Folding Goal information and reviews here.
-
2. Rukket Rip It Portable Lacrosse GoalPrice: $119.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Rukket flex technology is designed to let the goal absorb the impact of the ball
- The base features rubber feet so you can use it indoors
- The goal folds down in minutes and comes with a convenient carry bag
- On the pricey side
- Some users said it was difficult to collapse and it wasn't very portable (the 6 by 6 feet size)
- Some users said the net began ripping early than expected
Rukket Sports is well-known for their nets so it's no wonder their RIp It model is one of the most popular and best lacrosse goals out there.
The Rukket flex technology, the 5mm heavy duty netting, and the reinforced steel corners are designed to withstand even the hardest shots time and again. The frame itself is made of strong fiberglass and the 4 metal stakes keep the goal firmly anchored in the ground. Or if you're playing indoors at a gym, the base features rubber feet so it won't damage the floor.
The goal, which is availabe in regulation size (6 feet by 6 feet) and youth size (4 by 4), can fold down within minutes for easy transport and storage (it weighs under 10 pounds). Each purchase comes with a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee.
Browse a wider selection of Rukket Sports Nets and Goals for all sports including golf, baseball, softball, soccer, and more.
Find more Rukket Rip It Portable Lacrosse Goal information and reviews here.
-
3. GoSports Lacrosse NetPrice: $99.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The 17 gauge tubular steel frame promotes stability
- The easy to attach velcro covers the steel tube for protection and preserving its longevity
- The high density is durable and tough, able to withstand the hardest shots
- Might take a little while to assemble (10 minutes or so)
- On the heavy side (over 30 pounds), so younger players might need help carrying it
- Considering the weight of the goal, the carrying bag might suffer some wear and tear
GoSports Lacrosse Net is a regulation size goal (6 feet by 6 feet with a depth of 7 feet) built to last and help you hone your skills, whether you're trying to score or keep them from scoring.
It's certainly strong and stable as it's made of 17 gauge tubular steel with heavy duty high density nylon netting. And to protect the steel and preserve its longevity is a easy-to-apply velcro cover. The cover will also protect the frame from bad weather.
Set-up and collapsing takes but a few minutes and when it's broken down, you can carry it around in the included storage case.
Find more GoSports Lacrosse Net information and reviews here.
-
4. Gladiator Official Lacrosse Goal NetPros:
Cons:
- Made with a 1.5 inch diameter all steel frame for added durability
- The net is 3.0 mm braided polyester with lacing cord
- The angled base bar construction promotes stability
- Stringing the net during assembly could be difficult for some
- Some users thought the net wasn't very durable
- Some users said the paint on the frame began to chip after time
As the official goal supplier of the 2018 FIL World Lacrosse Championships, Gladiator Lacrosse has solidified itself as a major player in the business. While teaming with legend and Hall of Famer Casey Powell on a collection, the company has certainly built a quality reputation.
Their official lacrosse goal is regulation size (6 feet by 6 feet) and is durably made with a 1.5-inch all-steel frame that has an angled base for extra stability. The net is made of 3.0 mm braided polyester with a lacing cord and is designed to absorb the shock of all your shots. It also has re-inforced seams to help prevent ripping.
The goal weighs 30 pounds and can be put together in minutes thanks to the simple snap pieces.
Find more Gladiator Official Lacrosse Goal Net information and reviews here.
-
5. BSN Practice Lacrosse GoalPrice: $140.50Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Constructed of 13-gauge, orange powder coated, 1 1/2.-inch diameter steel tubing
- There are ground anchors which bury into the ground to promote stability
- The net is a thick 4mm knotless nylon designed to absorb shots of all speeds
- On the pricey side
- Some might the assembly a bit difficult
- It's on the heavy side at about 45 pounds
If you're willing to shell out a few extra bucks, the BSN model is one of the most popular and best lacrosse goals available.
Featuring strong construction, thanks to the 13-gauge, orange powder coated 1 1/2-inch diameter steel tubing, it comes with 4 anchors which bury into the ground to keep the goal stable and sturdy. The net is made of 4mm knotless nylon and is tough enough to endure all the hardest shots and the outdoor elements.
It is regulation size -- 6 feet by 6 feet by 7 feet deep -- and weighs about 45 pounds, meaning it should stay in place throughout your practice session.
Find more BSN Practice Lacrosse Goal information and reviews here.
-
6. Ascent Sports Lacrosse GoalPrice: $109.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Built with 18 gauge galvanized 1 1/2-inch steel tubing
- Has 5mm polyester netting and triple-stitched webbing edges
- The steel tubing is UV treated with anti-fade orange powder coating
- On the pricey side
- It might take some time to assemble and take down
- Probably not ideal for transporting; best used in a backyard
The lacrosse goal from Ascent Sports is all about strength and durability, both in the steel frame design and extra thick netting.
The frame is built with 18 gauge galvanized 1 1/2 inch steel tubing which features UV treated orange powder coating that won't fade when left outside in Mother Nature's elements. The net is also of heavy-duty construction with 5mm polyester and triple-stitched webbing edges. You can bet this goal, which measures 6 feet by 6 feet by 7 feet deep, has the netting to withstand all those powerful shots.
There is some assembly but it's pretty simple thanks to the welded 90 degree corners that have snap button connection poles. The goal weighs about 40 pounds.
Find more Ascent Sports Lacrosse Goal information and reviews here.
-
7. STX Lacrosse Folding Backyard GoalPrice: $175.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Goal stores and transports easily thanks to the two corner hinges
- Made of lightweight 1 1/2-inch steel tubing with rounded edges
- The orange powder-coated finish adds to durability and style
- On the pricey side
- Lightweight design might make it less sturdy than others
- Some might have difficulty with assembly
STX is a brand name synonymous with lacrosse (hockey and field hockey, too) and their Folding Backyard Goal is one of the easiest models on this list to fold up and store or transport.
Thanks to the two corner hinges, the goal collapses with ease, making it convenient to store and carry as well as transport around. The frame itself is made of orange powder-coated 1 1/2 inch steel tubing with rounded edges, which is lightweight (about 40 pounds), but will provide sturdiness and stability.
The net is made of 3mm polyester and simply wraps around the tubing and it will successfully stop all your shots. The STX goal is regulation size at 6 feet by 6 feet.
Find more STX Lacrosse Folding Backyard Goal information and reviews here.
-
8. Franklin Sports Backyard Lacrosse GoalPrice: $75.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Made with a durable 1 1/2-inch diameter steel frame
- While thinner at 2.5mm, the nylon net is weather-resistant
- There is reinforced net edging and a tarpaulin back pocket to secure all shots
- The netting isn't as thick as othes on the list (2.5mm)
- Lighter weight (approx. 25 pounds) might not make it very sturdy
- This doesn't fold up for convenient storage
The Franklin Sports Backyard model is available 2 sizes -- regulation (6 feet by 6 feet by 6 feet) and a 4 feet by 4 feet size, which nakes it one of the best lacrosse goals for younger players and those with limited outdoor space.
The frame is made of strong 1 1/2-inch diameter steel tubing which makes for easy assembly as it snap locks into place. The net is 2.5mm polyester -- which is weather-resistant -- and can be attached to the frame with the inluded ties. As for durability, in addition to the weatherproofing, there is reinforced net edging and a tarpaulin back pocket to catch all shots of all speeds.
While the Franklin Lacrosse Goal can't be folded down, it is lightweight (about 25 pounds) so it's easy for one person to move it around a yard.
Looking for a little back support? Check out the Franklin Sports Lacrosse Backstop, which is designed to fit regulation-sized goals.
Find more Franklin Sports Backyard Lacrosse Goal information and reviews here.
-
9. Brine Backyard Lacrosse GoalPrice: $160.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The frame features a durable and sturdy 1 1/2 diameter steel tubing
- The polyester net is 2.5mm and triple-stitched
- Includes 4 net fasteners for quick, effective set-up and play
- On the pricey side
- The net is a bit thinner than most on the list (2.5mm)
- Some might have trouble with assembly
Brine has been around since 1922 and really began to focus on lacrosse in the 1950s, so you know the experience is there.
Their Backyard Lacrosse Goal is regulation size at 6 feet by 6 feet with a back net of 7 feet. The net itself is triple-stitched binded with 2.5mm polyester. There is assembly required but it comes with a lacking cord and 4 net fasteners so you can easily tie it tightly to the frame.
The frame is constructed from 1 1/2-inch diameter steel tubing and it weighs about 40 pounds, so there shouldn't be any durability or stability issues.
Browse more Brine Lacrosse Gear and Equipment for more options.
Find more Brine Backyard Lacrosse Goal information and reviews here.
-
10. Champion Sports Backyard Lacrosse GoalPrice: $88.74Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Durable orange 1 1/2-inch steel frame tubing that's easy to assemble
- Regulation-size goal (6 feet by 6 feet) is suitable for players of all ages and skill levels
- Features a strong 2.3mm black braided polyethylene net
- Some might have difficulty with the assembly
- Lightweight design (about 15 pounds) might not be as sturdy as others
- Some users felt the Velcro straps weren't very effective keeping the net up
The Champions Sports Lacrosse Goal is great for players of all ages and skill levels who want the convenience of practicing in their own backyard. It's regulation size at 6 feet by 6 feet so you're getting game-like conditions whether you're working on your shots or goalkeeping.
The net is 2.3mm black braided polyethylene that attaches to the frame with Velcro straps, which are included in the purchase. The frame is constructed of weatherproof 1 1/2-inch steel frame tubing, which connects simply to form a sturdy and stable base.
The goal can also be used indoors in a gym or anywhere it can stand flatly. It weighs just 15 pounds so it'll be easy for one person to carry it.
Find more Champion Sports Backyard Lacrosse Goal information and reviews here.
-
11. Trademark Innovations Backyard Portable Lacrosse GoalPros:
Cons:
- The goal is easy to take down and comes with a convenient storage/carry bag
- The frame is made of solid fiberglass with steel u-joints
- The net is 2.5mm ply polyester designed to absorb the shock of the hardest shots
- Lightweight construction might not be as sturdy as others
- Might not be as durable as other goals as the frame is fiberglass
- Some might have trouble with assembly
The Trademark Innovations might not be the best lacrosse goal when it comes to construction, but it comes with some other cool additions, as well as a reasonable price, to put it up near the top of the list.
One of those features is the included carry/storage bag. The goal can assembled and taken down quicky and since it weighs only about 15 pounds, you can easily tote in around to anywhere you plan on practicing or playing that day.
The frame is made of 1 1/2-inch thick fiberglass tubes with steel u-joints for extra stability and the net is 2.5mm ply polyester. The net is regulation size -- 6 feet by 6 feet -- and is suitable for indoor or outdoor play and for users of all skill levels.
Find more Trademark Innovations Backyard Portable Lacrosse Goal information and reviews here.
See Also:
10 Best Baseball Training Aids for Hitting
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.