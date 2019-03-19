11 Best Lacrosse Goals for Backyard Practice: Buy & Save

When researching the best lacrosse goals, what features are most important to you? Ability to use it for backyard practice? Durability? Performance? Good value? If any of those are on your pros list, then you’re in luck because we’ve compiled a list below of some of the most popular and effective nets available on the market today.

All of the goals are regulation size (6 feet by 6 feet) and can be used to practice your shots and/or goalkeeping in the convenience of your backyard, or wherever you want to play.

