5 Best Raquetball Rackets for Any Ability Level

Racquetball is one of those growing sports that not only is fun to play, but also is a great workout. And whether you’re a beginner or an experienced player, you’ll need the proper equipment before. So what is the best racquetball racket suited to your ability? We’ve come up with a handful below to help you in that department so your decision is easier. Take a look through and see which one is right for you. Some are for beginners, while a couple are for players of all skill levels.
And remember, protecting your eyes is of paramount importance in racket sports, especially indoor and close quarter ones like racquetball where the ball can really fly off the wall. So be prepared and make sure you’ve got a pair of sports goggles before you hit the court.
1. Wilson Striker Racquetball RacketPrice: $27.56Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Aluminum alloy frame is designed to provide strength and durability
- The V-Matrix beam design promotes maximum power on every shot
- Wilson is the official racket supplier of USA Racquetball
- No cover is included
- Experienced players might prefer a more advanced racket
- Some users thought the racket wasn't very durable
As the official racket supplier of USA Racquetball, Wilson obviously knows what they're doing. And their Striker is one of the best starter rackets on the market. But it isn't just for newbies as it features technology to be an effective racket for players of all skill levels.
Highlighted by the V-Matrix beam design you'll maximum stability and power on every swing, while the aluminum alloy frame provides strength and durability.
The grip size is 3 5/8 inches and the head size is 107 square inches. The weight of the racket is 205 grams (unstrung).
Looking for a little more? Check out the Wilson Racquetball Bundle, which includes a racket, 2 balls, and protective eyewear.
Find more Wilson Striker Racquetball Racket information and reviews here.
2. HEAD i.165 Racquetball RacketPrice: $79.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Head-heavy design promotes extra power on every shot
- Intellifiber technology stiffens the racket on impact for more power
- The graphite/titanium composition helps with durability
- On the pricey side
- Doesn't come with a headcover
- Some users said the strings weren't very durable
Head is known for making some of the best racquetball rackets on the market and their i.165 is one of their most popular models.
Highlighted by Intellifiber technology, the teardrop-shaped model is designed to transform energy upon impact to stiffen the racket to create maximum power on every shot. The racket is head-heavy, which helps create power by moving the balance point to the impact zone. Best suited for players with medium/fast swings, the i.165 has a medium swingweight which promotes consistency and control.
Some of the important specs are as followed: 165 gram unstrung weight, 184 grams strung, a 16/19 string pattern, 22 inches in length, 103 square inch head, graphite/titanium composition and a 3 5/8 inch grip size.
Find more HEAD i.165 Racquetball Racket information and reviews here.
3. Python Intro 5000 Racquetball RacketPrice: $23.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ideal for beginners with a forgiving head
- The 3 5/8 inch handle comes with an attached wrist strap
- Designed to promote control and power on all shots
- Probably not suited for better players
- Doesn't come with a head cover
- Some users said the frame isn't durably made
You'll get a quality racket while not breaking the bank with the Python Intro 5000. Ideal for beginners, the forgiving racket has a generously-sized head that promotes control and power.
Available in 2 colors -- Red or Blue -- the racket has a 16 main/18 cross string design and a durable alloy frame construction. The comfortable handle measures 3 5/8 inches and comes with an attached wrist strap.
Check out the Python Deluxe Racquetball Starter Kit Series, which comes with a racket, balls, protective eyewear, and a bag if you want more gear with your purchase.
Find more Python Intro 5000 Racquetball Racket information and reviews here.
4. Gearbox GB-50 Racquetball RacketPrice: $38.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Made of durable 7000 grade aluminum
- Generously-sized at 106 square inches in the teardrop-shaped head
- 14 main/19 cross string pattern is designed to promote control
- Experienced players might prefer a more advanced racket
- Doesn't come with a head cover
- Some might feel it's too heavy at 214 grams (strung)
If you're looking for one of the best racquetball rackets for beginners, then you should check out the Gearbox GB-50. Affordable and durable, this racket is ideal for those just starting the game but also suitable for players of all skill levels.
It features a hybrid quadraform/teardrop head shape for maximum power and forgiveness as the head is a large 106 square inches. It has a 214 gram strung weight and 14 main/19 cross string pattern for ultimate control, something all new players could use.
The handle size is 3 5/8 inches and it measures 22 inches in length. The Geabox GB-50 is made of 7000 grade aluminum for added durability.
If you're in the market for something more advanced, take a look at the Gearbox M40 170 Quad Yellow Racquetball Racket.
Find more Gearbox GB-50 Racquetball Racket information and reviews here.
5. E-Force Chaos Racquetball RacketPrice: $54.94Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- There are zero richter tubes so there is minimal vibration
- The mainstrings skip two holes before re-entering the stringbed so the ball never strikes two directly connected mainstring segments
- Extra large string holes allow the main and cross strings to be anchored on the outside of the frame for more power
- Doesn't include a cover
- Might be on the heavy side for some
- Some users felt the sweet spot wasn't very large
The E-Force Chaos Racquetball Racket is designed to minimize vibration while maximizing power on all shots and is suitable for players of all skill levels.
The racket has Zero Richter Tubes and the 22-inch longstrings are enclosed in hidden tubes in the handle, keeping vibration to a minimum on impact. The Bypass Stringing System has the mainstrings skip every two holes meaning the ball will not hit two mainstrings at a single time, which promotes added power on every shot.
The Monster String Holes see both the main and 10.5-inch cross strings to tie up on the outer part of the frame so there is more deflection and power. The racket weighs 205 grams unstrung and has a large, yet comfortable, 3 15/16 inch handle.
For a lighter option, take a look at the E-Force Bedlam 170 Lite Racquetball Racket at Amazon.
Find more E-Force Chaos Racquetball Racket information and reviews here.
