11 Best Soccer Backpacks for Kids & Adults (2019)

Getting your gear to the pitch has never been easier if you have a bag to carry it in. So what are the best soccer backpacks for 2019?
We’ve compiled a list below of some of the most popular and versatile bags to help you make your decision. Each of them have the space to store all of your equipment, namely a ball, cleats, shin guards, water bottles, and other necessities. Backpacks are the convenient choice since they strap to your shoulders for easy transport. So take a look below and see what one is right for you.
1. Athletico National Soccer BagPrice: $35.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Plenty of storage, including separate compartments for a ball, cleats, and laptop
- Made of strong 600 Denier polyester for excellent durability in all weather conditions
- It has a ventilated back for breathability and to cut down on odors
- The shoe compartment might not fit cleats for players with very large feet
- Probably be too bulky for smaller players
- Some users said the zippers had durability issues
Size and versatility are what makes the Athletico National Sports Backpack one of the top bags for soccer players. Well, not just soccer players as it's perfect for basketball, volleyball, football, and more.
Storage-wise, it has separate compartments for a ball, cleats, and a padded one for a laptop and/or tablet. The ball and cleat pockets are vented for extra breathability to cut down on odor. There are also pockets for valuables and gear as well as a 7 pocket accessories organizer. The adjustable shoulder straps are padded for more comfort and easy carrying.
The bag, which measures a generous 19.5 inches by 14 inches by 12 inches, is available in 3 colors -- Black, Blue and Pink. It is made of durable and weather-resistant 600 Denier polyester and comes with a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee.
This model is probably best suited for adults, but check out the Athletico Youth Soccer Bag for other options.
Find more Athletico National Soccer Bag information and reviews here.
2. Diadora Squadra II Soccer BackpackPrice: $44.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Has vented pockets for both a soccer ball and cleats
- There is a large main compartment that includes a media pocket with an earphone hole
- Made of 420 Denier polyester with PVC backing for added durability
- Depending on the color, it can be on the pricey side
- Might be too bulky for smaller players
- Some users said they had occasional trouble getting the ball in and out easily
The original Diadora Squadra proved to be one of the most popular and best soccer backpacks over the years and the Squadra II is certainly going to follow suit.
It features 2 vented compartments, one for a ball and another for your cleats. The main pocket is very large and designed to hold all the necessary gear, including a media area with an earphone hole. There is also a zippered side accessory pocket.
The Squadra II has a new ergo-friendly design and is made of 420 Denier polyester with PVC backing for extra durability. The padded shoulder straps are shaped to ensure comfort and ease when carrying.
The bag itself has a stylish design, available in 12 different and bright colors. It measures 18 inches by 17 inches by 9 inches.
Shopping for a younger player? Take a look at the Diadora Squadra Junior Backpack at Amazon.
Find more Diadora Squadra II Soccer Backpack information and reviews here.
3. Vizari Sport Solano BackpackPrice: $19.32Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Vented exterior side pockets and one for a size 5 soccer ball
- Has an interior iPod pocket with convenient headphone cable access
- Made of strong 600 Denier Polyester/Jacquard blend for added durability
- Some users weren't happy with the mesh ball holder
- Some users felt the side exterior pocket wasn't big enough
- Some users felt the bag lacked overall size in general
If you're looking for a quality bag at a bargain price, the Vizari Solano Backpack could be right up your alley.
Priced at roughly $20 (give or take $2, depending on the color), the bag features plenty of storage, including three vented exterior pockets with one being for a size 5 soccer ball. The large main compartment can hold your other gear and also has an iPod pocket with easy access for your headphones.
The Vizari Solano is made of a 600 Denier Polyester/Jacquard blend for added durability. And the padded shoulder straps are very comfortable and make it easy to carry the backpack around.
Find more Vizari Sport Solano Backpack information and reviews here.
4. Lish Soccer BackpackPrice: $32.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Unlike many other bags, this has a secure zippered ball pocket rather than mesh
- Made of durable 600 Denier polyester with a solid base so it can stand
- Lots of storage for gear, including an exterior side pocket for an extra large water bottle
- Limited quantities available in some colors
- Some might find the bag to be too small
- The zippered compartment might make it difficult to get the ball in/out sometimes
The Lish Soccer Backpack is a perfect bag for school-aged players -- both boys and girls -- as it not only can carry your gear for the pitch, but also has the proper storage to hold books and other supplies.
Made of durable 600 Denier polyester, the backpack has a clear window zippered pocket big enough to hold a regulation sized soccer ball. The large main compartment can hold school supplies and sports gear, while the vented outside pocket will keep your used gym clothes separate from the clean stuff on the inside.
Measuring 17.5 inches by 12 inches by 7 inches, the Lish Soccer Backpack is available in 3 colors -- Aqua, Pink, and Black. And it's easy and comfortable to carry thanks to the padded back and adjustable straps.
Find more Lish Soccer Backpack information and reviews here.
5. Under Armour Striker Soccer BackpackPrice: $54.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The exterior mesh pocket has a draw cord to hold an inflated soccer ball
- Adjustable padded shoulder straps at UA HeatGear technology which wicks moisture away to keep dry
- There is a separate cleat compartment
- On the pricey side
- Available in only 2 colors -- Navy and Royal
- Some adult users felt the backpack was too small
If you're willing to spend a few extra bucks, the Under Armour Striker is one of the best soccer backpacks you can get thanks to UA's innovative technology and the bag's versatility.
The bag has a main compartment with easy zippered access, large enough to store all your gear. Other highlights include an exterior mesh pocket with a draw cord to hold a soccer ball, a separate cleat tunnel, a side water bottle compartment, and adjustable padded shoulder straps featuring UA's HeatGear technology. This is designed to wick away moisture to keep you dry and comfortable.
The backpack, which is an older model, measures 19 inches by 8.5 inches by 16 inches and is available in Navy and Royal (pictured).
Find more Under Armour Striker Soccer Backpack information and reviews here.
6. DashSport Soccer BackpackPrice: $34.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The bag has plenty of storage, including room for a ball, cleats, other gear, and a separate 2 water bottle compartment
- Lots of padding for extra protection as well as for comfort on the dual-strap carrying system
- Durable construction of 420 Denier Nylon with water-resistant PVC backing
- Might not be the best bag when it comes to being water-resistant
- Some found the bag began to fray on the straps
- Some older and bigger players might find the bag too small
The best soccer backpacks don't necessarily have to come from the biggest names in the sports equipment industry. This bag from DashSport is multi-functional, durable, and comes at a great price.
Made of 420 Denier Nylon with water-resistant PVC backing it is built to last. The bag also has added padding to protect your gear as well as padded shoulder straps for easy and comfortable carrying.
There is plenty of storage as the backpack is big enough to fit a size 5 soccer ball. There is also space for cleats, socks, jackets, other equipment, and 2 water bottles in separate sleeves.
The bag measures 18 inches in height by 12 inches in width by 10 inches in depth and is perfect for players of all sports ages 6 and up.
Find more DashSport Soccer Backpack information and reviews here.
7. Adidas Stadium II BackpackPros:
Cons:
- The zippered pocket on the bottom can hold a size 5 soccer ball or use the mesh pocket to carry on the exterior
- There are 2 water bottle pockets and zippered media pocket
- Has HydroShield water-resistant base for extra protection and durability
- If you are carrying both a ball and cleats, there might be limited space for other gear
- Some users experienced durability issues (tearing)
- There is no laptop sleeve
Of course there will be an Adidas product on a list of soccer bags. And the Stadium II is one their most popular and versatile backpacks.
It is made of durable 100 percent polyester and has a HydroShield water-resistant bottom for added protection. There is a zippered bottom pocket to hold a size 5 soccer ball or you can use the mesh pocket to carry the ball on the exterior. In addition to the large main gear compartment, there are also dual water bottle pockets and a zippered media pocket.
The Stadium II has Ultra Ride padded shoulder straps and back for maximum comfort. Measuring 20 inches by 12 inches by 9.5 inches, the backpack has 3 different areas to have your team logo embroidered on it. There's also a lifetime guarantee.
Browse all the Adidas Sports Backpacks and Bags at Amazon.
Find more Adidas Stadium II Backpack information and reviews here.
8. Fashion Helpers Soccer BackpackPrice: $27.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Exterior mesh pockets for a soccer ball and water bottles
- Media-friendly design with a headphone port and a cell phone sleeve on one of the straps
- Made of strong 600 denier polyester/rip-stop nylon
- Some users felt the bag wasn't very durable (early tearing)
- There is no separate compartment to store cleats
- Available in only 2 colors -- Red/Black and Royal/Black
Versatile, functional, and affordable are three words to describe the Sports Backpack from Fashion Helpers.
Measuring 18 inches by 13 inches by 7.5 inches and made of 600 denier polyester/rip-stop nylon, the backpack is built to last. The bag is also media-friendly as it includes a headphone hole, cell phone sleeve on one of the adjustable straps, and an interior organizer for pens, money, keys, and other valuables.
There are exterior mesh pockets to hold a soccer ball, water bottles, and, perhaps, shin guards. And you can carry other necessary gear in the large main compartment.
Find more Fashion Helpers Soccer Backpack information and reviews here.
9. Soccerware BackpackPrice: $27.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Plenty of storage, with space for a size 5 ball, cleats, water bottles, shin guards, valuables, and more
- Ventilated exterior pockets help reduce odor and keep your gear bacteria free
- Made of strong 600 Denier dual layer heat stitched polyester for maximum durability
- Probably not suited for adults
- Some users said the actual colors were not exactly what is pictured
- Some might find there isn't enough room in the main compartment
If you're looking specifically for younger players, the Soccerware bag is one of the best soccer backpacks you'll find due to its versatility and price.
Perfectly sized for boys and girls at 17 inches by 12 inches by 6 inches, the backpack is made of durable 600 Denier dual-layered, heat-stitched polyester and comes with a 30-day money back guarantee.
As for storage, there are external vented pockets for a size 5 soccer ball, cleats, water bottles, and even shin guards or wet clothing. The ventilation helps reduce odor and keep your stuff bacteria free. The main compartment has room for other on-field necessities as well as valuables.
If you want to see another option for kids, take a look at the Tigerbro Soccer Backpack.
10. Franklin Sports Deluxe Soccer SackPrice: $14.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ideal for those who don't want the bulk of a full backpack
- Can carry a full size soccer ball in the "smart ball carrying system"
- Includes a headphone port
- Only 1 color available -- Black
- Doesn't have a lot of storage space
- Doesn't have padded shoulder straps
If you're looking for a bag with less bulk but big enough to do the job, check out the Franklin Sports Deluxe Soccer Sack.
Priced at just $15, the backpack has the capability to hold a regulation sized soccer ball. And if you're not bringing a ball, the carrying system can hide. The large main compartment is spacious enough to hold shin guards, cleats, and other gear or valuables. There is no adjustable shoulder strap system, but it features a drawstring strap carrying system.
Complete with a headphone port, the Franklin Soccer Sack measures approximately 19.7 inches by 14.2 inches.
Find more Franklin Sports Deluxe Soccer Sack information and reviews here.
11. Mier Soccer BackpackPros:
Cons:
- Plenty of storage with pockets for gear, equipment, valuables, phones, etc.
- Big enough to store a soccer ball, cleats, a 17.3 inch laptop and tablet
- The padded bottom is water resistant to protect all your gear
- This is probably too bulky for younger players
- Some users said they experienced durability issues earlier than expected
- Only available in 1 color -- Black
If size and storage are your main concerns in a bag, the Mier model won't disappoint as it's one of the best soccer backpacks when it comes to those departments. The backpack is 40 linear inches and measures 20.9 length by 14.2 width by 8.3 depth (all in inches).
For storage purposes, the bag has the following: a zippered mesh compartment big enough to hold a soccer ball, cleats, or wet items to keep them separate from your dry gear; padded sleeves for a laptop (up to 17 inches) and a tablet; numerous side pockets for water bottles, valuables, phones, and such; and a top zipper pocket for sunglasses.
The exterior is made of durable materials with a water-resistant bottom, but it also features soft padding to keep your gear protected. It has a comfortable dual-strap carrying system as well as an adjustable sternum strap and waist strap if you're toting an extra heavy load. The bag has YKK zippers, extra strong stitching on the straps, and a detachable carabiner clip for hanging.
Find more Mier Soccer Backpack information and reviews here.
