5 Best Youth Baseball Helmets: Compare, Buy & Save 2019

Protecting your head is of utmost important when in the batter’s box, especially for new players. So what are the best youth baseball helmets available today?
We’ve compiled a list below of some of the top-rated and most popular helmets from some of the top brands, including Rawlings, Easton, and DeMarini. So take a look through and see what helmet is the right one for you.
1. DeMarini Paradox Protege Pro Batting HelmetPrice: $23.29Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The dual density padding is ultra-comfortable and is designed to fit specifically to your head
- Excellent breathability and air flow thanks to the strategically placed vents
- It has a low profile shell to help with vision and fit
- Some users felt the color finish isn't true -- some glossy while others were matte finish
- Some colors for youth sizes have limited quantities left
- Some users felt the size ran small
The DeMarini Paradox Protege Pro Batting Helmet is a stylish, versatile model which comes in both youth and adult sizes. Sizes are based on hat sizing and are as follows: Youth (6 1/2 and below), S/M (6 3/8-7 1/8), and L/XL (7-7 5/8).
Some of the top features include interior dual density foam padded which provides superior comfort as it is designed to form fit to your head for a perfect fit; strategically designed venting system which promotes airflow for excellent breathability; and a low profile shell so you can get a secure fit that allows your eyes to get a unobstructed view on every pitch.
Colors are available in Black (pictured), Charcoal, Navy, Royal, Scarlet, and White and have a glossy finish.
Find more DeMarini Paradox Protege Pro Batting Helmet information and reviews here.
2. Rawlings R16 Series Matte Batting HelmetPrice: $35.26Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Heat Exchange vents offer breathability for maximum comfort
- 16 individual vents help with airflow to keep you dry and cool
- The wrapped jaw pads help improve comfort and fit
- No chin strap included
- The helmet comes with a sticker and when removed it might leave some residue
- Some felt the helmet didn't run true to size
Rawlings is known to make some of the best youth baseball helmets and the Junior Velo R16 is no exception.
This helmet is all about comfort and breathability. Some of the top features are the Heat Exchange vents which provide maximum ventilation for extreme comfort. And the 16-vent design features Rawlings' COOLFLO XV1 venting to keep you dry and cool on the diamond. The wrapped jaw pads improve comfort and the hard plastic outer provides excellent protection and durability.
There are 9 colors available and the Velo R16 meets NOCSAE standards for softball and baseball batting helmets.
Find more Rawlings R16 Series Matte Batting Helmet information and reviews here.
3. Easton Junior Z5 2Tone Batters HelmetPrice: $29.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Has dual density foam that pulls sweat away to keep you dry
- The ABS plastic provides maximum protection and durability
- The vents provide breathability to keep you cool and comfortable
- Some users felt the helmet didn't run true to size
- The helmet comes with a large sticker on the front that some might have trouble removing
- Chin strap isn't included
Easton is major player in the baseball helmet business and their Junior Z5 is one off the more popular models for youth players for both baseball and softball. And it's National Operating Committee on Standards for Athletic Equipment (NOCSAE) approved for batting helmets.
The exterior features a stylish and bright design with ABS plastic for maximum protection. It has buckles for a chin strap, you'll have to get your own chin strap. Inside has dual density foam, which is not only soft and comfortable, but it also acts as a wicking agent, pulling sweat away from the head to keep you dry. The helmet also features vents, which helps provide excellent breathability to keep you cool. The wrapped ears offer more protection as well.
The Junior Z5 is available in 4 color schemes -- Black/Silver, Red/Silver, Royal/Silver, and White/Silver.
Need more protection? Check out the Easton Junior Z5 with an attached mask.
Find more Easton Junior Z5 2Tone Batters Helmet information and reviews here.
4. Schutt Sports AiR 5.6 Baseball Batter’s HelmetPrice: $34.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- It has 14 vent holes that maximize breathability
- Made of durable ABS plastic, which provides excellent protection
- The innovative patented polymer interior is very comfortable and absorbant
- Not all sizes are available in each color
- It doesn't have snaps for a chin strap
- Some users felt the ear padding began to wear too quickly
The AiR 5.6 Baseball Batter's Helmet from Schutt Sports combines innovative technology and design for a high-performance helmet.
The helmet features the AiR–XE shell, which is designed to give a truer fit while maximizing ventilation thanks to the 14 separate vent holes. The ABS plastic exterior provides excellent protection and durability while the D30 polymer interior cushioning is soft, comfortable and shock-absorbant.
The helmet uses the same technology Schutt uses in their football helmets, so you know it's going to be protective and durable. There are dozens of colors available and sizes run from XX-Small to Extra Large.
Find more Schutt Sports AiR 5.6 Baseball Batter's Helmet information and reviews here.
-
5. Rawlings Mach EXT Batting HelmetPrice: $58.46Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The extension flap provides extra protection for face and jawline
- IMPAX padding absorbs and disperses the force on impact for maximum protection
- Strategically placed vents provide excellent breathability
- On the pricey side
- Some find the extra flap can disrupt their vision
- It doesn't come with chin strap attachment capabilities
The Rawlings Mach EXT Batting Helmet is all about player safety as it features an extended flap to give more protection to your face and jaw.
The innovative IMPAX padding absorbs and disperses force on impact to provide added protection. The stylish design has strategically placed vents to maximize breathability to keep you cool and comfortable in the batter's box.
Available for both right- and left-handed hitters, it meets NOCSAE standards and comes in 8 different color schemes. When it comes to protection, the Rawlings Mach EXT is one of the best youth baseball helmets on the market right now.
Find more Rawlings Mach EXT Batting Helmet information and reviews here.
