Big Ten Tournament 2019: Bracket, Schedule & Scores for Men’s Basketball [Updated]

The Big Ten tournament bracket is loaded with five teams ranked in the top 25. The conference could have as many as eight teams in the March Madness field.

Michigan State and Purdue shared the regular season Big Ten title. The Spartans are the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament thanks to tiebreakers. Michigan State is expected to get big man Nick Ward back for this week’s tournament.

“I do expect Nick to play,” Michigan State head coach Izzo explained to CBS Sports. “How much? I don’t know. I’m 99 percent sure he’s going to play unless there’s a setback…He’s not gonna be in as good a shape, but he has been running and working out; it’s just different than playing,” Izzo said of Ward and how they plan to bring him back. “That will be interesting to see today. Then it’s how they pad [Ward’s hand] and how it works, and he’s had some opportunity to look at it.”

Michigan is hoping Charles Matthews will be able to play during the conference tournament. The Wolverines are looking to bounce back after their rivalry loss to close out the season.

“He practiced yesterday and he went the full practice,” Michigan coach John Beilein explained to the Detroit Free Press. “We’ll wait and see what he can do today. Not certainly at 100 percent, but he hasn’t been able to go a full practice yet (until yesterday).”

Here’s a look at the current Big Ten bracket and schedule. We will be updating this as tournament games go final.

Big Ten Tournament Schedule & Scores

DATE TEAMS TIME(ET)/TV Wed., March 13 13 Nebraska 68 vs. 12 Rutgers 61 F 6:30 p.m BTN Wed., March 13 14 Northwestern vs. 11 Illinois 9 p.m. BTN Thurs., March 14 9 Indiana vs. 8 Ohio St. 12:30 p.m. BTN Thurs., March 14 TBD vs. 5 Maryland 2:55 p.m. BTN Thurs., March 14 10 Penn St. vs. 7 Minnesota 7 p.m. BTN Thurs., March 14 TBD vs. 6 Iowa 9:25 p.m. BTN Fri., March 15 TBD vs. 1 Michigan St. 12:30 p.m. BTN Fri., March 15 TBD vs. 4 Wisconsin 2:55 p.m. BTN Fri., March 15 TBD vs. 2 Purdue 7 p.m. BTN Fri., March 15 TBD vs. 3 Michigan 9:25 p.m. BTN Sat., March 16 Semifinals 1 p.m. CBS Sat., March 16 Semifinals 3:30 p.m. CBS Sun., March 17 Championship 3:30 p.m. CBS

Big Ten Tournament Bracket 2019

