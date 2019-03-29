Bol Bol NBA Draft Projections: Updated Mocks & Profile for Oregon Center

Oregon Ducks center Bol Bol has missed the bulk of the 2018-19 college basketball season due to injury. In total, 7-foot-2 big man played in nine games before a foot injury sidelined for the remainder of the year. Although Bol’s 2019 NBA Draft stock has fallen off a bit, the belief is that he’ll still be a fairly high selection.

Through the limited action this season, Bol posted marks of 21.0 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.7 blocks over 29.8 minutes per game. He also shot 56.1 percent from the field and knocked down 52.0 percent of his 3-point attempts. The 19-year-old showcased a bit of his talent and upside while giving NBA draft analysts an obvious reason to keep a close eye on him.

Bol Bol NBA Draft Profile

The big question with the Oregon center comes down to his health. Obviously, missing the bulk of the current season is big, but he’s dealt with various injury issues throughout his basketball career. The most recent injury was a fractured foot which wound up requiring surgery. In turn, there’s at least a chance that the loss-of-value insurance policy he has, per James Crepea of The Oregonian, could come into play.

Durability will be big for Bol, but as far as the on-court outlook, he’ll need to add some weight in order to compete against fellow NBA bigs. While he stands 7-foot-2, the Oregon team website lists him at just 235 pounds. For comparison’s sake, 7-foot-6 UCF center Tacko Fall comes in at roughly 310 pounds while Florida State’s Christ Koumadje (7-foot-4) is 268 pounds.

On a more positive note, the fact Bol was able to hit the ground running and average nearly 30 minutes per game was good to see. His ability to step out and knock down shots is also a big selling point. Across the board, there’s a lot to like about what he brings to the table, but whether it’s enough to hold him in the lottery is the big question.

Bol Bol NBA Draft Projections & Mocks

There are a few different sides of the mock draft world to look at when it comes to Bol. On one, The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie has him as the No. 30 pick in the first round to the Milwaukee Bucks, pointing to his stock sliding fairly drastically.

Sports Illustrated’s Jeremy Woo hopped on board with a similar outlook. In his most recent mock draft, Bol lands with the Brooklyn Nets at No. 27. On one hand, both the Bucks and Nets would make for interesting fits, but this would be a less-than-ideal outlook due to the draft night slide for the big man.

On the other hand, ESPN’s Jonathan Givony and Mike Schmitz are still pegging Bol as a lottery selection. They have him coming off the board at No. 14 overall and heading to the Boston Celtics in what would be another solid fit.

Pegging the current range for the Ducks center is a bit tough at this moment, but somewhere between 10 or 12 to the late first round seems realistic. It also depends on when Bol is able to get healthy and whether he can take part in pre-draft workouts which could help out his stock a decent amount.

