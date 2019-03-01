Bryce Love NFL Combine: Profile and Latest Results for Stanford RB

Bryce Love could have regretted coming back for his senior season last fall at Stanford. The Cardinal running back and 2017 Heisman finalist took a step back in terms of production this season, partly due to injuries that sporadically sidelined him.

After being named college football’s best running back with the 2017 Doak Walker Award, he only gained 739 yards on 166 carries, scoring only 6 times. He also missed the Sun Bowl after an ACL tear in late November.

The decision to sit comes as he prepares for the draft and will look to use the NFL Scouting Combine as a way to boost his stock even more. Let’s take a look at the latest on Love’s combine results, as well as his draft outlook, projections for when he could come off the board and current stock.

Bryce Love’s NFL Combine Results

Stanford RB Bryce Love: 5-8 7/8” and 200 pounds. Alabama RB Josh Jacobs: 5-10, 220. Both as expected. — Todd McShay (@McShay13) February 27, 2019

At this time, the running backs have only been measured and tested on bench press repetitions. Love lifted the 225-pound bar 18 times, which was in the bottom half on all players. Kansas State’s Alex Barnes broke Jerick McKinnon’s true running back record with 34 reps.

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports listed Love’s full measurements. He is 5-foot-8 7/8 and weighs 200 pounds. His hand size is 9 1/8 inches, which helps with ball security due to grip.

Stay tuned for updates as Love runs the speed and agility drills today.

Bryce Love’s NFL Draft Stock

Before his injury-ridden season last year, the talented back racked up 2,118 rushing yards on 263 carries (8.1 yards per attempt) and 19 touchdowns in 13 games in 2017.

Walter Football has him as the No. 13 overall back. They cited Love’s injuries as well as the fact that opposing defenses are “selling out to stop him” this year.

“Even though Love was awesome in 2017,” the site writes, “he could slide because of injury and durability concerns.”

The injuries have negatively affected his stock. ESPN’s Mel Kiper listed Love as the No. 2 running back on his late December Big Board, behind only Alabama’s Damien Harris. While the production has been there, health concerns are scaring analysts away. Running backs take a pounding at the NFL level, meaning backs need to exhibit durability.

Love addressed these concerns during his NFL Combine media availability.

Stanford running back Bryce Love expects to be healthy for training camp. He’s reminding NFL teams of the success many current running backs have had returning from a torn ACL. pic.twitter.com/VPM4upjlAX — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) February 28, 2019

Bryce Love’s NFL Draft Projections

The Stanford running back is tough to gauge from current mock drafts and overall projections. He isn’t listed in the first few rounds of Walter Football’s latest mock draft. Charles Campbell praises his “great mix of balance, underrated strength, vision and home-run ability,” but that doesn’t bear out in an early pick..

Based on pure potential and upside (which was apparent in 2017) there’s an obvious reason to believe Love could wind up as a second or third-day pick. With multiple running back-needy teams ahead of the 2019 NFL Draft, there are a handful of strong fits for the 5-foot-10, 203 pound running back.

His stock also seems more likely to rise than fall with the combine being an opportunity for Love to showcase his talent, athleticism and strength.