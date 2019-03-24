Buffalo Head Coach Salary: How Much Does Nate Oats Make?

Former Duke guard Bobby Hurley took just 2 years to take the Buffalo Bulls to the NCAA Tournament, winning the MAC in 2015 and playing a tight game with No. 5 seed West Virginia. He bolted for Arizona State the next season, leaving his former program in the hands of Nate Oats.

The challenge with a new coach in a burgeoning program is to build off the previous momentum. After Buffalo missed out on the tournament 2 years later with a 17-15 mark, Oats didn’t seem to have the program moving forward post-Hurley.

Last year, though, he didn’t just get back to the tournament. He took advantage of the opportunity, blasting the 4th-seeded Arizona Wildcats and future No. 1 NBA Draft pick Deandre Ayton. Fast forward to this weekend, and Oats’ Bulls ousted none other than Arizona State and their former head coach.

Oats’ accomplishments make him a valuable commodity on the coaching carousel market, as big openings such as UCLA and Texas A&M are available. How much is he making now?

Tim Riordan of SB Nation’s Bull Run details Oats’ contract and annual salary. It starts with a $600,000 base salary, plus a $400 a month auto allowance. Incentive include a $50,000 bonus for winning the conference regular-season title, and another $50k for the tournament championship.

Oats did both, so that means at least $100,000 in bonuses so far in 2018-19. For the win over the Sun Devils, that’s another $10,000. If he beats Texas Tech Sunday (game currently underway), that spells $15k.

For winning the MAC Coach of the Year honors last year, he earned an extra $10,000. All together, Oats makes around $750k to $850k.

With the potential interest from bigger institutions, let’s talk buyout. Per Riordan:

If Oats is hired away

2018-2019 -> 1,000,000 dollars to the University

2019-2020 -> 500,000

2020-2021 -> 400,000

2021-2022 -> 350,000

2022-2023 -> 300,000

For what it’s worth, LA Times UCLA beat writer Ben Bolch pegged Oats as a potential replacement for the departed Steve Alford.

Nate Oats: One of the hottest young coaching names amid a meteoric rise at Buffalo, his biggest shortcoming may be having just started what looks like a promising career.

UCLA paid Steve Alford a 7-year, $18.2 million contract according to SB Nation. That same contract would be about a $1.5 million upgrade for what Oats currently makes, not including incentives.