Caleb & Cody Martin, Nevada Forwards: 5 Fast Facts

America was introduced to Nevada’s Martin twins Caleb and Cody last year in the NCAA Tournament. The Wolf Pack stormed back from 22 points down to shock No. 2 seed Cincinnati and punch a ticket into the Sweet 16. The Martins combined for 35 points, 11 rebounds and 8 assists for the 75-73 victory.

Caleb led the way with 25 points all on his own, including the game-tieing 3-pointer in the final minutes. A year later, and both are back as No. 7 seed Nevada opens up March Madness with a matchup against No. 10 seed Florida in Des Moines (6:50 p.m. EST, TNT).

Both are also the only twins in attendance at this year’s Big Dance. Here’s what you need to know about the 23-year old seniors.

1. Both Appear on NBA Draft Boards, Though Caleb is Considered the Better Prospect

Both Caleb and Cody have put themselves in the position to play professionally with productive senior seasons in Reno. Caleb leads the Wolf Pack with 19.2 points per game (on an excellent 55 percent rate from the field). The 6-foot-7 forward also adds 5.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists and a steal on average.

Meanwhile, Cody possesses the same frame, but chooses instead to facilitate the offense more (5.1 assists per contest). He also scores in double-digits (11.7 points) and actually posts better shooting numbers (56 percent overall, 35.6 percent from behind the arc).

By late November, Nevada entered the top-5 of the AP Poll. That meant wider national attention to the Martin twins’ exploits, which in turn led to NBA Draft looks. Caleb, in particular, is projected to go No. 54 in the second round to the Charlotte Hornets on NBA Draft.net.

Jeremy Woo of SI.com pointed both Martins out as prospects to watch in this year’s Tournament, saying that both are “dangerous catalysts for the Wolf Pack.”

Both actually had a chance to declare early for the draft after 2018, but decided to return to Reno just before the deadline.

2. The Martins Were Born in North Carolina to a White Mother, and Once Saw a Cross Burned on Their Front Lawn

Caleb and Cody were born in Cooleemee, a town of just 960 located in an hour in between Charlotte and Greensboro. Their mother Jenny Bennett became pregnant as a teenager during an interracial relationship, which led to many issues in the rural town, according to a profile about the Martins in the Reno Gazette-Journal.

Bennett became a mother as a teenager and was kicked out of the house as a result. The twins came 2½ years later. Their father was never around, so Bennett was mother, father and provider to three kids in diapers. She is white. Cody and Caleb’s father is black. That made things in the South even more difficult. She woke up one morning to a burning cross in her yard. She was once chased by a menacing truck.

Their biological father left the family, meaning that Bennett was forced to take 3 jobs and raise her sons, including older brother Raheem in a single-wide trailer.

“My mom is a strong woman,” Caleb said in an interview with Bleacher Report. “I can’t imagine being in the situation she was and overcome all the obstacles she did. I honestly don’t know how she did it. That’s why she’s a hero to us. We have so much love for our mom. We do truly understand that we wouldn’t be here without her.”

“I had a black boyfriend and interracial children,” Bennet said. “It just wasn’t accepted at the time.”

When hearing the stories about racial intimidation towards their mother, the twins provided a natural response.

“It kind of pisses you off,” they said.

They Excelled in High School & Earned Spots at the Prestigious Oak Hill Academy

Both reached 6-foot-6 early in their Davie County High careers. After gaining acclaim on their local AAU team Davie Fastbreak, both Caleb and Cody finished their careers at the prestigious Oak Hill Academy.

The local community, at least the more accepting segments of it, expressed major disappointment in the Martins’ move out of Cooleemee.

“I understand the day-to-day challenges they will get in practice (at Oak Hill),” Davie head coach Mike Absher said to the Winston-Salem Journal at the time. “We are not the deepest team in the state and practices can be a challenge as far as competition.

Oak Hill is located in Mouth of Wilson (Va.). Being away from home for the first time can be difficult, but Bennett stated that her sons have always had each other’s backs.

“They’re just really tight and always have been,” their mother said. “It’s always been the two of them. They fight a lot and they really get on each other, but they love each other unconditionally.”

Oak Hill is a basketball factory, producing NBA stars such as Carmelo Anthony and Kevin Durant. While not McDonald’s All-Americans themselves, both earned 4-star ratings and top-100 rankings from 247 Sports.

This led to a handful of college offers, including Wake Forest and Virginia Tech. They decided to stay in-state and make the short drive to Raleigh.

4. The Martins Started Their College Careers at North Carolina State Before Transferring

The Martins started for a different type of Wolfpack, as they accepted scholarship offers to play for Mark Gottfried at North Carolina State. In their freshman seasons in 2015, they chipped in a combined 8.2 points per game for a team that reached the Sweet 16.

The next year, both increased their production. Caleb reached double figures with 11.2 points per game, while Cody led the team with 2.3 assists per contest. The season ended with just a 16-17 record.

The pair transferred to Nevada in May 2016. Head coach Eric Musselman’s program is kind to transfers, as evidenced by the Martins as well as former Purdue Boilermaker Kendall Stephens.

“They just bring competitiveness, experience, grit, they’re bought in, they’re smart in the sense they know their strengths and weaknesses,” said Stephens to the Gazette-Journal. “They don’t try and do things they can’t do. They make winning plays and they are great teammates. There’s no hostility, there’s no worrying about how they’re playing before worrying about how the team’s doing.”

5. Bennett and Her Sons Have Made Television Appearances Recently to Talk About Their Journey

Jenny Bennett and her sons appeared on “CBS Evening News” in a segment with anchor Jeffrey Glor. Despite the trials and tribulations, from racist threats to single motherhood and near poverty, Bennett stated that she wouldn’t change much about her life with her sons.

“I would do it all again,” she said to Glor. He responded, “With everything that’s happened?”

“Absolutely.”

Glor later talked with Caleb and Cody about their goals heading into this weekend, which includes setting up a chance for a national title. Both are preparing for a long run.

“I don’t even count,” the Martins said simultaneously about how many shots they were taking each practice. Caleb continued: “You want to shoot until you’re feeling good. That might mean 100 shots. That might mean 500 shots.”

Glor finished the segment by asking Bennett to put into words her feelings of how far her sons have come since the early days in Cooleemee.

“Wow…it’s beyond words,” she answered, her voice cracking and tears forming. “Super proud…I don’t even know if they understand how proud I am of them.”

Both nodded, acknowledging that they do.