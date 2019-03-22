Cam Reddish NBA Draft Profile: Updated Projections for Duke Guard

Duke guard Cam Reddish may be one of the best players in college basketball this year, but he’s in a bit of a lull at the moment. While the Blue Devils stormed to yet another ACC Tournament title, he combined to score just 24 points over the 3 wins. That included a 7-point effort versus Syracuse and just 6 points against North Carolina in the semifinals.

The 6-foot-8, 218-pounder will need to return to form if Duke is to win Mike Krzyzewski his 6th national title. The journey for him, Reddish and future No. 1 NBA Draft pick Zion Williamson starts tonight against No. 16 seed North Dakota State in Columbia (S.C.) (7:10 p.m. EST, CBS).

Ideally, Reddish reverts to the player that lit up the Tar Heels during the regular season, as he scored 27 and 23 points in respective meetings.

The former McDonald’s All-American is averaging 13.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists a game. The production on the NCAA Tournament’s top overall seed has boosted his NBA Draft profile.

Let’s take a dive into his prognostications, as well as mock drafts and big boards.

Cam Reddish Draft Projections & Mock Draft

Jeremy Woo of SI.com sends him to the Atlanta Hawks with the No. 5 pick his most recent mock draft. Despite the high ranking, he says Reddish needs to “harness his ability more consistently.”

Atlanta is set with Trae Young and Kevin Huerter in their backcourt going forward, and with two Top-10 selections should end up in position to take a risk on Reddish. While he’s been wholly underwhelming for Duke this season and his issues finishing at the rim are particularly concerning, going to the Hawks would put him in a low-pressure situation where team and player can focus on specializing his skill set, rather than trying to turn him into something he’s not. If Reddish can just harness his ability more consistently, he has the tools to become a versatile 3-and-D forward. This would be an ideal situation for him.

Bryan Kalbrosky of Hoops Hype shows in his aggregate mock draft that Reddish is a consensus top-10 pick over several outlets, as well as the No. 5 pick on The Athletic and Bleacher Report.

NBA Draft sees Reddish as the No. 8 pick to the Washington Wizards.

Our own Jon Adams has the Blue Devil forward going No. 4 to the Chicago Bulls in his most recent mock draft. In an earlier update, he stated that “Cam Reddish’s size and versatility makes him another Blue Devil likely to be selected with a high pick.”

Cam Reddish NBA Draft Big Board Rankings

Aran Smith’s NBA Draft Net continues to dock Reddish a few spots on his draft board. Last time, he moved the forward down to No. 8 overall. Now he ranks No. 9.

ESPN has him as the top-rated small forward and No. 6 player on its draft board, saying he just needs to combine his vast potential with consistent effort.

Strengths

– Outstanding size, length and fluidity for a wing prospect. Glides to the rim. Excellent frame with considerable room to fill out.

– Versatile offensive attack. Smooth ball handler who can create offense out of pick-and-roll or isolation. Strong vision for a wing. Can play off hang dribbles. Capable standstill shooter with time and space. Has the most natural talent of any player in the draft.

– Effort needs to improve but has the tools of a versatile defender. Improvement areas

– Goes through the motions at times. Extremely inconsistent overall. Too willing to settle for contested jumpers. Struggles to play through contact. Willing to blend in. Confidence fluctuates.

– Not a consistent defender. Effort fluctuates. Shies away from physicality on that end.

– Flat-footed perimeter jumper. Can stand to speed up his release. Career 30 percent 3-point shooter on 260 attempts, according to our database.

He very much looks like a one-and-done. While most scouts notice that he hasn’t been fully tuned into each game, he typically shows up in high-profile matchups. An average effort Friday night versus the Bison will probably still see a double-digit scoring performance.

Big potential matchups await down the road to help cement his status as a lottery pick. Other NBA Draft prospects are on the horizon, including LSU’s Naz Reid, Maryland’s Bruno Fernando or Virginia Tech’s Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

Survive and advance past those, and potential high-profile games await, such as Gonzaga or Michigan in the Final Four, or Virginia or North Carolina in the title game. Thriving in those games would be sure moneymakers for Reddish.