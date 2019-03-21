March Madness: CBS Sports’ Spero Dedes Relives Covering Michael Jordan

CBS Sports’ Spero Dedes is a young vet.

Think about it: he was a fill-in television play-by-play man for the-then New Jersey Nets on YES Network in his early 20s.

Since then, he’s been the radio voice of the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks, the 2004 Summer Olympics, done work covering the NFL and a ton more.

The Fordham University graduate and I recently discussed calling his first game, being young in today’s sports journalism industry, covering Michael Jordan in a Washington Wizards jersey and a ton more.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Spero, do you remember your first game at YES?

Spero Dedes: I do remember my first game at YES. I was 23-years-old, they had asked me to fill in for Ian Eagle, and who at the time and still is one of my mentors… and it was Nets-Wizards in Washington and Michael Jordan was playing for the Wizards at that point. It was, I just remember being on the court, getting ready for our opening stand-up segment with Kelly Tripucka and I literally was sweating through my suit… and you know it’s my first NBA game which is you know mind-blowing for me at that age; and number 2, Michael Jordan is on the court warming up five feet to our left. It was just one of those surreal moments you just kinda have to gather yourself and get ready to call a game. It was wild.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: How many mistakes do you think you made?

Spero Dedes: Oh my God. If I went back and listened to that I would guess a lot, you know, I busted wanted to get the names right, not screw up any of the basics and not get fired!

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: You had Jahidi White.

Spero Dedes: Jahidi White oh my gosh, if I saw the rosters I would probably laugh at this point but so much of that seems like a blur now to be honest… I just remember kind of my first images of seeing Jordan on the floor, obviously growing up in New York during that era he was just God for me. To have him in my first ever NBA game just kind of added to it.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: What do you remember most about that game with Michael Jordan specifically?

Spero Dedes: I just remember him making plays and you know moving like he was in the prime of his career. It’s one thing to watch him on TV and it’s another thing to see him up close and to be courtside. I don’t know he had that presence about him, even just walking on the floor and seeing the fans reaction to him up close after seeing him on tv for so long, for me that night was all about him and not screwing up what I was doing.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: You were young when you started…

Spero Dedes: Yeah.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Did you face older people kind of testing you coming up? Did you have to deal with that?

Spero Dedes: Yeah, I definitely felt it, there was.. I don’t wanna say animosity but you know being in my early 20’s and getting some of the opportunities… I could feel it, no one ever overtly said something to me. And I don’t blame them, there are guys in this business that have waited years and years and they don’t get some of the opportunities that I’m lucky enough to have… so I felt it, I knew that it was gonna be part of it… you know when you’re that age I don’t know if you’re maybe ready for a lot of it, but as the years have gone on I think I understand the business better. I think I understand what goes into it and so the people who were kind of looking at me that way, for me it’s completely understandable.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: How did you feel comfortable in your own skin at that age? At 23 in the big leagues?

Spero Dedes: Yeah I see some of the young guys now, there’s so many guys that are out there and they’re so good and to me that seem so much more emotionally mature. I listen to and I think back to when I was 23,24 in my first couple years and I, you know my voice, I tried to overcompensate with my voice and I was kind of insecure about how I sounded, in a business with all these big time guys with the voices, and I was so insecure about how I sounded, I didn’t want people to know how young I was… it’s taken me a long time to find my voice so to speak and find who I want to be as an announcer. But back then, my first couple years, if you put a tape on of me back then I’d literally run out of the room, I can’t listen to it. It’s terrible.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Other than Ian Eagle, who were some of your mentors that you had growing up?

Spero Dedes: Ian [Eagle], Mike Breen who I was really close with, you know being a Fordham guy. Michael Kay, Bob Papa… one of the nice things about Fordham was being able to build relationships with some of those guys who were New York pro guys and some of the big names in our industry. And then of course all of the usuals, Bob Costas, Al Michaels… yeah so you just try to take a little bit from all of them.