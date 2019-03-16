Charles Bassey NBA Draft Projections: Mock Drafts for WKU Center

One of the best players in the country you probably don’t know about is Western Kentucky center Charles Bassey. The Hilltopper is putting up numbers as a freshman that have only been matched in recent history by the likes of former Kentucky star Anthony Davis.

The 6-foot-10, 245-pound import from Nigeria spurned college offers from name programs such as Kansas and UCLA, instead making his way to Bowling Green (Ky.). He’s led last year’s NIT semifinalists to the doorstep of their first NCAA Tournament since 2013.

Entering Saturday night’s C-USA Tournament Championship against Old Dominion (8:30 p.m. EST, CBS Sports Network), Massey has averaged a double-double with 14.6 points and 10 rebounds. He notched one against Southern Miss to set up the title-game berth.

His production has earned him mentions on various NBA Draft boards. One way to climb further? Punch a ticket to the Big Dance and thrive in front of a national audience.

Let’s take a dive into his NBA prognostications, as well as mock drafts and big boards.

Charles Bassey Draft Projections & Mock Draft

Jeremy Woo of SI.com lists him as the No. 40 overall prospect on his most recent mock draft. He docked him 19 spots, saying his “first-round appeal has dimmed somewhat.”

Bassey’s first-round appeal has dimmed somewhat upon closer examination. It’s hard to knock his production as a finisher and rebounder, but he has to work for much of what he gets and rely more on his motor than his athletic gifts. He has NBA talent and has shown some jump shooting flashes, but he may profile more as a long-term reserve than a starting-caliber center, and that probably places him more in the late-first/early-second round conversation. Some scouts have expressed concern about his heavy build and gait with respect to his conditioning and mobility. Bassey’s rebounding and hustle are nice strengths for a young big, but that type of role is where his ceiling might lie.

Bryan Kalbrosky of Hoops Hype shows in his aggregate mock draft that Bassey is the No. 31 overall prospect. Most of the drafts cited see him in the second round, but NBA Draft pegs him for the No. 15 pick to the Miami Heat.

Our own Jon Adams leaves him off of his most recent mock draft.

Nassir Little NBA Draft Big Board Rankings

Aran Smith’s NBA Draft Net has him as the No. 15 player in his top-100 prospects list.

ESPN’s Draft Board has him as the No. 8 center and No. 58 player overall, placing him behind LSU’s Naz Reid, Arkansas’ Daniel Gafford and Maryland’s Bruno Fernando.

His numbers look very solid, but a first-round talent needs to be absolutely dominating in a league like C-USA (the No. 16 best conference per Ken Pomeroy).

Back in December, Tommy Baer of Forbes put Bassey at No. 26 (to the Sixers) in his mock draft. He noted that solid but unspectacular production would limit how much he could climb draft boards.

Bassey could have picked one of the country’s top programs, but the big man decided to enroll at Western Kentucky for his freshman season. He’s recorded four double-doubles already and has blocked at least one shot in each of the Hilltoppers nine games. He’ll have to post monster number in Conference USA play to climb up the draft board.

Saturday against Old Dominion isn’t going to move the needle on Bassey’s draft stock. However, he needs to prove himself on the national stage to regain his first-round appeal.

That can’t happen with a loss to the Monarchs.