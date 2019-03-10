Charles Howell III Career Earnings: How Much Money Has Golfer Won?

Charles Howell III has put together an impressive PGA Tour resume and has continually improved his game in the process. The 2019 season thus far has been a major success for Howell, who finds himself sitting inside the top-five of the FedExCup Standings. Beyond that, he’s posted multiple impressive results through the early stages and has built momentum prior to the PGA majors.

Howell’s success on the course this season has landed him inside the top-20 in career earnings while pushing him towards an impressive benchmark of $40 million in career earnings. Per the PGA Tour’s official site, “Chucky Three Sticks” has racked up a career winnings total of $37,876,794.

While the number is impressive, his finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the upcoming events beyond this could set him up to possibly make a leap even higher.

How Charles Howell’s Career Earnings Rank Against Top Names

Howell has a chance to top $38 million in earnings at the 2019 Arnold Palmer Invitational and could jump back ahead of talented young pro Jordan Spieth in the process. Regardless, the 39-year-old’s current winnings total has placed him inside the top-20, ahead of the likes of Stewart Cink and Rickie Fowler.

Top 20 in PGA Tour Winnings

1. Tiger Woods – $115,846,945 2. Phil Mickelson – $90,243,604 3. Vijay Singh – $71,216,128 4. Jim Furyk – $68,982,129 5. Dustin Johnson – $58,544,641 6. Justin Rose – $51,023,355 7. Adam Scott – $50,438,727 8. Ernie Els – $49,247,724 9. Sergio Garcia – $48,563,621 10. Matt Kuchar – $46,739,910 11. Davis Love III – $44,909,170 12. Zach Johnson – $44,791,776 13. Jason Day – $44,385,897 14. Steve Stricker – $43,975,899 15. Bubba Watson – $42,986,666 16. Rory McIlroy – $42,969,870 17. David Toms – $41,840,270 18. Jordan Spieth – $38,165,047 19. Charles Howell III – $37,876,794 20. Stewart Cink – $37,551,851

While Howell’s jump into the top-20 is impressive, he’s also within striking distance of a few other top names if he can continue his impressive play. His four finishes inside the top-10 at events this year has shot him up the rankings and he’s in a great position to contend for the FedExCup.

Charles Howell III’s 2019 Results

Prior to the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Howell has played in 10 events and picked up a victory at The RSM Classic in mid-November of 2018. His victory in the event brought a first-place payday of $1.152 million and 500 FedExCup points. Howell’s two other best results this season came at the CIMB Classic (T5) and Genesis Open (6).

Along with picking up his third career victory on the PGA Tour, Howell has made more than $2.235 million in earnings this year alone. This means he has already surpassed his total earnings from the 2018 season (north of $2.179 million) and just shy of 2017 (over $2.6 million).

Howell’s FedExCup points thus far place him inside the top-five and ahead of fellow pros such as Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, Marc Leishman, Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose and a number of others. He currently sits with 956 points through 10 events, trailing leader Xander Schauffele by 342.

Beyond that, the PGA Tour pro has a chance on Sunday at the Arnold Palmer Invitational to add a big sum to his total winnings for the year. According to Golf.com, the total purse at the event is $9.1 million, with first place taking home $1.638 million.

