UNC, Lakers Great Says Miami Heat’s Chris Bosh played ‘Inside Out’ Like Him

Miami Heat legend, Chris Bosh had his No. 1 jersey retired by the Miami Heat this evening.

Bosh was a two-time NBA Champion with the LeBron James, Dwyane Wade-era Miami Heat, the trio who become popularly known as the Big 3.

Worth noting: That Heat advanced to four straight NBA Finals and winning two championships during that era.

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥MONSTER!!!!!!!! One beautiful game and even better person!! Love that dude they call CB! 🙏🏾💯 https://t.co/o8QZ5TnhN0 — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 26, 2019

An 11-time NBA All-Star, Bost was drafted fourth overall by the Toronto Raptors in the 2003 NBA Draft.

That loaded draft class included James, Wade and Carmelo Anthony.

Bosh’s career was cut short after 13 season when Heat team doctors discovered that he had blood clots, February 2016. As a reult, the Heat could not medically clear him to play.

“Congratulations to my man C. Bosh,” LeBron James said via Twitter.

“I wish I could be there, man to see that number one go into the rafters.” Bron shows love and congratulates @chrisbosh ahead of his jersey retirement 🙏 (via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/EZazjFh07a — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 26, 2019

“C.B. I mean, listen. I don’t win my championships without him, without you. What he meant to that team all those years that he was down there in Miami. When I was there, my four years, or even the couple years that I was gone. True definition of what professional is all about. It was never about him, it was always about the team. Man I wish I could be there, man. To see that No. 1 (jersey) go into the rafters. I’ll definitely be watching, reposting, retweeting, whatever I gotta do to show my support and my love. C.B. forever.”

“If you want to understand our culture and what we’re about,” Miami Heat head coach, Erik Spoelstra told the Miami Herald.

“There’s nothing better than a night like tonight.”

Appearing on the Scoop B & Reg Podcast, 17-year NBA veteran, Sam Perkins told me that Chris Bosh resembled his style of play.

“Chris Bosh because he plays inside and out,” Perkins told Scoop B & Reg.

The fourth pick in the the 1984 NBA Draft, Sam Perkins was USA Basketball’s Male Athlete of the Year that same year and spent 17 years in the NBA with notable stints with the Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks and the Seattle SuperSonics.

Big Smooth averaged 11 points and 6 rebounds during his career and had solid roles during a couple of NBA Finals appearances with the Lakers, Sonics and the Pacers.

According to Perkins, Bosh is in that family of stretch bigs just like the Minnesota Timberwolves’ Karl Anthony Towns. is in that stretch big family. “He goes inside and he can shoot the three,” Perkins said of Towns.

As for Bosh: In 13 seasons, he averaged 19.2 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.