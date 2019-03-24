Coby White NBA Draft: Updated Mocks & Projections for UNC Guard

Coby White has been the on-court leader for the UNC Tar Heels during the 2018-19 college basketball season and has proceeded to improve throughout the year. In turn, this has also led to his 2019 NBA Draft stock continuing to trend upwards. The 6-foot-5 guard will be one of the top players at his position in the draft and has more than enough talent to be a lottery selection.

White has done a bit of everything through UNC’s first 33 games, including the opener of the 2019 NCAA Tournament. On the season, he’s posted marks of 16.1 points, 4.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds. While he’s shooting just 42.6 percent from the field, he’s knocked down 35.6 percent of his shots from 3-point range.

We’re going to dive a bit deeper into the draft outlook of White while evaluating his latest projections and where he’s landing in mock drafts.

Coby White NBA Mock Drafts & Updated Projections

Following the belief that White has pushed his way into the NBA draft lottery, The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie offered up a strong projection which leaves him just outside of the top-10. He pegs the UNC guard as the No. 11 pick, which would send him to the Orlando Magic. This could prove to be somewhat of an ideal fit as the team has a need for guard play.

Although the Magic acquired former No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz from the Philadelphia 76ers, his future outlook is unknown as he’s attempting to return from a shoulder injury. White could have the chance to see extended playing time right out of the gate in Orlando.

ESPN’s duo of Jonathan Givony and Mike Schmitz offered the exact same projection with White coming off the board at No. 11. The only difference is they see the NBA draft lottery panning out a bit differently, with him going to the Charlotte Hornets. There have been rumblings that Kemba Walker could leave town this offseason, and if that’s the case, the selection of White would make a lot of sense.

One other very interesting mock draft to note is the latest from Sports Illustrated’s Jeremy Woo. It’s the highest I’ve seen White to this point, as Woo currently has the UNC star selected at No. 8 by the Washington Wizards. He cites John Wall’s injury but points out that White could be a fit next to both Wall and fellow star Bradley Beal.

White has rapidly improved as North Carolina’s lead guard, and his size, projectable three-point shooting and potential to fit next to Wall and Bradley Beal in the short-term make some sense as a building block for Washington.

Coby White’s Stock & Big Board Outlook

The splits on where White lands on big boards are interesting. Some have pushed him into the top-10 while others still have the Tar Heels guard just outside of it. ESPN’s “best available” currently has White as the No. 11 prospect overall while The Athletic and Sam Vecenie have him even lower at No. 18.

But on the opposite side, Woo and Sports Illustrated continued their high praise for the UNC playmaker. Their most recent big board has him as the No. 8 prospect, going right along with the mock draft projection.

It’s tough to envision White not being a lottery pick and a likely top-10 pick. Often times we’ll see teams take a leap on a high-upside player, and White has major potential but also a well-rounded game already in place. He has the potential to be a steal in the first round of the draft if his game together at the NBA level.

