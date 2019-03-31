De’Andre Hunter NBA Draft: Virginia Player Is a Potential Top-5 Pick

De’Andre Hunter has been a big part of Virginia’s success throughout his career, and the Cavaliers star has garnered the attention of NBA teams. Hunter has the potential to be a top-five pick in the upcoming NBA draft. Having seen Hunter up close for Virginia’s first two NCAA tournament games, it is easy to see why NBA teams like him as a prospect.

Hunter has the size and skillset that NBA teams covet. Hunter’s jump shot looks much improved making him a real threat from long-range. Hunter’s length should allow him to guard multiple positions at the next level.

Hunter plays in a Virginia system that makes it challenging for players to put up massive stats given their slower pace. Hunter averaged 15.1 points, five rebounds and two assists this season. We have Hunter going No. 4 in our latest NBA mock draft. ESPN has Hunter as their No. 5 ranked prospect and provided an overview of his game.

Has prototypical physical tools for a modern-day NBA forward. Very similar measurements to the likes of OG Anunoby, Danny Granger and Rudy Gay. One of the most versatile defenders in the college game. Length, strength and terrific feet helped him switch seamlessly onto big men such as Marvin Bagley II or wings such as Josh Okogie as a key cog for Virginia, the best defensive team in the country last season.

Hunter Can Guard Multiple Positions in the NBA

Not only can Hunter guard multiple positions in the NBA, but he is also already doing so in college. Virginia head coach Tony Bennett recently discussed how the Cavaliers have used Hunter to guard positions one through four.

“De’Andre’s had a heck of a year,” Bennett told The Washington Post. “Defensively at times we’ve used him to guard ones, twos, threes and fours, and that can be helpful. Offensively we’ve used De’Andre some on the perimeter and some as kind of a stretch four, and he’s been able at times to manufacture some shots. Those things I think are really important when you have to account for him on the offensive end. At 6-7 or 6-8 with the long wingspan, just his dimensions are good, so just a high quality player obviously.”

The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie has Hunter going No. 4 in his latest mock draft. Vecenie described Hunter’s defensive upside as a big reason why he can be a top-five pick.