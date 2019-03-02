Suns’ Devin Booker Posterizes Anthony Davis With 1-Handed Dunk (VIDEO)

It’s not often that a moment to write the words “Anthony Davis gets dunked on” comes around. But on Friday night when the Phoenix Suns welcomed the New Orleans Pelicans to town, that was exactly what happened. Suns guard Devin Booker had a statement moment in the form of a huge dunk on Davis, which sent the internet into a frenzy.

Booker drove the lane and jumped up with Davis, who went for the block and proceeded to throw down a one-handed dunk over the Pelicans star, as Bleacher Report shows.

DEVIN BOOKER PUT AD ON A POSTER 😨 pic.twitter.com/Wm7AvJH4eo — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 2, 2019

It was an incredible dunk from Booker, and the fact he went up to even attempt it against one of the better shot blockers in the NBA is impressive. But the 22-year-old didn’t flinch and created one of the top highlights of the entire season, and possibly of his own career.

Devin Booker’s Impressive 2018-19 Season

While the Suns’ young star has quickly become an elite scorer, he’s gotten better throughout the first four years of his career. After averaging just 13.8 points as a rookie and shooting 42.3 percent from the field, he’s continuously evolved his game and become a well-rounded player capable of doing a bit of everything.

Through the first 47 games of the 2018-19 season, Booker has shot a career-best 45.7 percent from the field while averaging 24.6 points per game (second-most of career). Although Booker’s shooting mark from beyond the arc is down to 32.6 percent from 38.3 percent last year, he’s become more of a facilitator.

The former Kentucky Wildcats guard is averaging 6.7 assists, two more per game than any other single season of his career. He’s increased his attempts from inside the arc while also helping distribute to the other young players on the Phoenix roster.

Phoenix Suns’ Future Outlook

Although the Suns have had a tough 2018-19 season, posting just a 12-51 record and again heading towards a top pick in the NBA draft, their future still looks fairly bright. In terms of pure talent, Phoenix boasts quite a bit of it, even beyond Booker, and the pieces to build around are there. They have the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft in center DeAndre Ayton who’s only going to continue improving, along with young forwards T.J. Warren and Josh Jackson.

The core of Phoenix’s roster is under the age of 25, and they’re going to add yet another talented player through the draft this offseason. But beyond that, the Suns are going to have a decent amount of salary cap space and will surely look to lure a big name or two while attempting to build around Booker, Ayton and the young core.

There’s plenty of frustration as the team’s playoff drought extends to nine years including this season, but it’s hard to argue that things won’t turn sooner than later. Exactly when that will be is the big question, but Suns fans deserve a whole lot of credit for their patience and sticking with the team.

