EPL Table: Premier League Standings for March 2, 2019

Tottenham takes on Arsenal as both teams look to gain ground on current EPL table leader Liverpool. According to OddsShark, Tottenham is favored to top Arsenal with +108 odds. Arsenal is given +274 odds to defeat Tottenham, while a draw has +269 odds.

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has been cleared to play after a headbutting incident against Chelsea earlier in the week. There is always a bit of extra motivation for Kane when Tottenham takes on Arsenal given he was released by the club as a child.

“It’s been everything,” Kane told Times Magazine, per Mirror. “I think people, when they see you playing for Tottenham or England week in, week out, believe that you just get there and that it’s easy. You’ve got it all your own way. But a lot of people don’t appreciate the impact of the knock-backs you go through…I got released when I was eight years old. And at eight, you don’t know how to react to that…Since then, I’ve always had a chip on my shoulder. I’ve always wanted to prove people wrong.”

Arsenal Manager Unai Emery Wants the Team to “Play With Confidence in Our Moment” Against Tottenham

Arsenal has already gained ground on Tottenham in the standings over the last few weeks. Arsenal manager Unai Emery is expecting his team to play with confidence against Tottenham.

“Each match is giving us the opportunity to win three points,” Emery explained to Sky Sports. “There was a 10-point difference between Tottenham and us two weeks ago and now it is four points. For both sides it is very important because there is a big difference between if you have won or lost. The big opportunity for us is to play with confidence in our moment. They have lost two matches but are having a very big season. We must play with confidence but free our minds and do things with a focus on our game-plan.”

Liverpool takes on Everton as they look to maintain their lead on the field. Manchester City squares off with Bournemouth with a chance to overtake Liverpool in the standings depending on the result of their match against Everton.

Here’s a look at the current Premier League standings. We will be updating the table as matches go final throughout the day. Teams listed in italics would be relegated if the season ended today.

EPL Standings: March 2, 2019