Félix Auger-Aliassime: Career Earnings & Indian Wells Prediction

At just 18 years old, the Canadian tennis super-prospect made worldwide headlines as he advanced beyond the round of 128 at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells. Dispatching of Cameron Norrie in straight sets, Auger-Aliassime flashed an improved and well-rounded game as he dominated his own serves while making Norrie work (and often fail) to hold serve. Coming into the matchup the 58th ranked player, Auger-Aliassime is the youngest player in the ATP top 100 rankings.

Unreal speed from 6’4” Félix Auger-Aliassime! He breaks — and consolidates — to lead Munar 3-1 early in their #RioOpen quarter-final. 🏃‍♂️🔥🔥🔥 #FélixRisingpic.twitter.com/rWaIkMIsPB — Tennis Canada (@TennisCanada) February 22, 2019

Once the youngest player to qualify and win a match on the ATP Challenger Tour at just 14 years old, Auger-Aliassime turned pro in 2017 and owns a career record of 13-15. Despite having a record under .500, Auger-Aliassime won’t turn 19 until August and is one of the youngest professional Tennis players in the world.

Especially considering his impressive resume including a 2016 US Open Junior Singles Title and being the youngest player in ATP Challenger Tour history to win a title, many figured it was just a matter of time before the promising young prospect put everything together on Tennis’ highest level.

Félix Auger-Aliassime Career Earnings

Over his short career, Félix Auger-Aliassime has amassed a total of $599,315 in prize money, $231,225 of which has come in 2019 alone.

With the prize money being set for $1,340,860 for the men at Indian Wells, should he pull off a Cinderella run and win the tournament outright, Auger-Aliassime will nearly triple his career earnings.

Félix Auger-Aliassime Indian Wells Prediction

The ever-dangerous Stefanos Tsitsipas looms over Félix Auger-Aliassime and is his next matchup in the round of 64. At just 20 years old and a former number one ranked Junior player, Tsitsipas is extremely battle-tested given his young age. A semi-finalist of this years Australian Open, Tsitsipas poses arguably the toughest challenge that Auger-Alissime has faced to date.

Felix’s #FridayFeeling 🙌 Felix Auger-Aliassime dispatches of Jaume Munar 6-4 6-3 to reach his first career ATP semi-finals! pic.twitter.com/MNKbEm0LLy — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) February 23, 2019

However, Auger-Aliassime is coming off his best career finish as a finalist at the Rio Open just a few weeks ago. Although dropping in straight sets to Laslo Đere, the experience going deep into a high-level tournament was invaluable for the ATP’s youngest top 100 ranked player.

Félix Auger-Aliassime is an incredibly athletic prospect capable of getting to nearly any ball on the court. However, Tsitsipas is a well-rounded and polished product that will need to see Auger-Aliassime bring his A-game to even compete. Able to likely match Auger-Aliassime’s energy level and nearly as athletic, Tsitsipas has proven himself to not just be one of tennis’ brightest young stars, but brightest stars in general.

Should he make it past Tsitsipas, he will likely begin to face a who’s who of tennis starting off with Roberto Bautista-Agut. While it is unlikely that we will see the young phenom make a deep run in the tournament, he provides an interesting stylistic matchup for Tsitsipas and it isn’t out of the realm of possibility to see him push through to meet Bautista-Agut in the round of 64.