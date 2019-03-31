Seattle Sonics: Gary Payton Made Up Words While Trash Talking says ex Laker

NBA Hall of Famer, Gary Payton had a way with words!

So crafty was “The Glove” that apparently the NBA Hall of Famer made up words in conversation.

“Gary is a funny guy because he talks trash but he makes up words as he talks trash,” retired NBA vet, Sam Perkins told Reginald Calixte and I on this week’s episode of the Scoop B & Reg Podcast.

The fourth pick in the the 1984 NBA Draft, Perkins was USA Basketball’s Male Athlete of the Year that same year and spent 17 years in the NBA with notable stints with the Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks and the Seattle SuperSonics.

Speaking of which, Perkins, Payton’s teammate on the Seattle SuperSonics; a team that made a trip to the NBA Finals in 1996, reconted the time the Sonics organization put surround sound in the team locker room.

“They fixed up the locker room and brought speakers in and stereo,” remembered Perkins while on the Scoop B & Reg Podcast.

“They made up all the couches. And he comes in there and I guess he meant to say ‘surround sound’ but he called it ‘surround round.’ I mean he just has a vocabulary and does not think before he speaks and we got on him all the time. So, we started saying ‘surround round’ everywhere we went, so he gets mad. He makes up vocabulary.

Surround round! That is HILARIOUS!

The laughing stops, however when you talk about GP’s game. He was dedicated.

For those keeping score at home: The nine-time NBA All-Star, nine-time NBA All-Defensive team selection and 2013 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame inductee notched 16.3 points and 6.7 assists per contest.

Payton also holds the disctinction of being the only point guard in NBA history to win the Defensive Player of the Year award.

With those accolades, he has the right to run his mouth. Many NBA legends list Payton as one of the biggest trash talkers along with Larry Bird and Michael Jordan.

Payton’s trash talk stood out according to Perkins and his opponents often took note on the basketball court. “He talks trash and I could not understand what he was saying on the court,” Perkins told the Scoop B & Reg Podcast.

“But the guys on the court seem like they can understand what he is saying. It’s not words that we can say in this room [or] would say out loud. But Gary was different.”