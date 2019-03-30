Gonzaga’s Location: Where Is the University?

Gonzaga University is located in Spokane, Washington. The Zags are known for their elite basketball program that head coach Mark Few helped transform. Gonzaga is a private, Roman Catholic university with an enrollment of 7,566 students.

Here is a list of a few notable Gonzaga alumni: Bing Crosby, John Stockton, Marco Gonzales, Carl Maxey and Tony Canadeo. Gonzaga is a faith-based university focused on “developing the whole person”, per the Gonzaga website.

At Gonzaga, our liberal-arts education focuses on developing the whole person: mind, body, and spirit. So you can become a person of curiosity, courage, and conviction. A person of purpose. That’s part of our Jesuit heritage: helping you discover your God-given calling and go after it with everything you’ve got.

Gonzaga has had a lot of success on the basketball court, but is still searching for their first national championship. According to Slipper Still Fits, Gonzaga has been to 20 WCC Tournament championship games and won the conference title 15 times.

Gonzaga Head Coach Mark Few Enjoys Living in Spokane, Washington

Few is an avid outdoorsman who enjoys Gonzaga’s Spokane location. One of the ways the Gonzaga coach relaxes is through fly-fishing.

“It just brings it down,” Few explained to ESPN. “I walk out the next day at practice in a much better place. Even come home in a much better place. My wife will tell you, [I’m] a much better parent, a much better husband. Everything. These seasons and the job can become all-encompassing sometimes. And so it’s good. It’s a great time to think and think about your team and plan and do things in that area because you have a lot of time just standing there in the river. I think [fly-fishing] is probably the biggest thing that I’ve always tried to do.”

Throughout his career at Gonzaga, Few has been tied to other jobs, but the locations rarely fit Few’s personality. Gonzaga athletic director Mike Roth once laughed at the idea that Few would want to take a job in Los Angeles.

“Years ago, there was a job opening that happened to be in Los Angeles,” Roth noted to ESPN. “People were saying that’s a big-time job and Mark’s going to take it. But somebody said, ‘But there are no good trout streams in Los Angeles.'”

Gonzaga Has Never Won a National Championship

The Zags are still looking for their first national championship. Gonzaga has made the NCAA tournament 20 straight times and has one Final Four appearance. The Bulldogs also made the national title game in 2017 during their lone Final Four. Few noted to The Spokesman-Review that his favorite memory was playing for a national championship.

“The whole (2017) Final Four [favorite memory],” Few told The Spokesman-Review. “Being able to walk up on that court to play (at University of Phoenix Stadium), to win a game on that court, to be able to stick around for the whole weekend, the preparation for the national championship game, to walk out there for that game. And we played good throughout the weekend, good enough to win. That’s obviously something that sticks with you.”