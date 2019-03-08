Indian Wells Prize Money 2019: How Much Does Winner Make?

One of the Tennis world’s biggest tournaments outside of the four grand slams, the Indian Wells Masters offers a plethora of talent in one of tennis’ most scenic locations. Known affectionately to tennis fans as “Tennis Paradise”, the Indian Wells Tennis Garden is revered among fans and players alike. With the biggest names in tennis in attendance, it only makes sense that Indian Wells’ prize money ranks among the highest available to players outside of the grand slams.

Defending champion Juan Martin Del Potro was unfortunately forced to sit the event out as he works his way back from a knee injury. This is not the first title that Del Potro has been unable to defend as he also was unable to go in the Mexican Open earlier this year. Del Potro suffered the injury in October at the Shanghai Open and has suffered quite a few setbacks on his road to recovery. Though he has seen some action, he was forced to withdraw from nearly every big name tournament he entered due to issues around his knee.

"I'm laughing, that's ridiculous. 107 miles an hour!" When Juan Martin del Potro cracks a forehand special, all you can do is smile – right, @RafaelNadal and @andy_murray?#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/QQ0n0MT6P9 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 11, 2018

Although Del Potro is out, the rest of the men’s field consists of the best in the world while just about every big name female player outside of Maria Sharapova is in attendance at Indian Wells. Both the male and female winner at Indian Wells take home the same amount, making payouts uniform and easy to follow across the board.

Indian Wells Prize Money 2019

Singles

Winner – $1,354,010

Finalist – $686,000

Semi-finalist – $354,000

Quarter-finalist – $182,000

Fourth Round – $91,205

Third Round – $48,775

Second Round – $26,430

First Round – $16,425

Doubles (per team)

Winner – $457,290

Finalist – $223,170

Semi-finalist – $111,170

Quarter-finalist – $57,000

Second Round – $30,060

First Round – $16,090

Roger Federer Indian Wells Draw

A five-time winner at the Indian Wells Masters, Roger Federer comes into the 2019 tournament as the fourth-ranked player in the world. Novak Djokovic is a five-time winner as well and comes into the tournament as the number one ranked player and a heavy favorite to win. However, Federer lands on the other side of the draw from Djokovic setting them up for a potential third meeting in the finals (where Djokovic has won the previous two).

Time to recall 5 😱 Hot Shots from the @BNPPARIBASOPEN! 🙌 First up, @rogerfederer! 💪 pic.twitter.com/0aclzmnBTn — ATP Tour (@ATP_Tour) March 6, 2019

Federer should be able to relatively coast through to the Quarterfinals before he potentially faces off with either Kei Nishikori or Marin Cilic. From there, Federer would likely face off with longtime foe Rafael Nadal in the semi-finals, currently the number two ranked player in the world and sitting on the same side of the draw as Federer.

Despite being 37 years old and lacking the dominant all-around game that once made him nearly unbeatable, Roger Federer is a model of consistency and the biggest holes in his game are the ones that father time has added in. While still possessing an elite touch and above average power, Federer can at times struggle to close out on balls like he once did. However, he has done a good job of adapting his game as he ages to help compensate for losing a step and can still summon up a vintage performance when he needs to most.

