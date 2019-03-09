Ja Morant Hits Game-Winner, Sends Murray State to Conference Title Game

Murray State Racers guard Ja Morant is one of the top 2019 NBA Draft prospects and best players in all of college basketball. And on Friday night, fans got the chance to see him on a bigger stage. The Racers were featured on ESPNU in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament semifinal matchup against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

Before the game, Morant made sure to put on a show for those fans who were in attendance. Not surprisingly, the talented guard’s athleticism grabbed plenty of attention on social media also. As ESPN’s Mike Schmitz showed, Morant threw down impressive dunk after impressive dunk, each with a different degree of difficulty.

First up we had an alley-oop which was almost unreal to watch.

What seems like the entire NBA here on hand for Murray State’s Ja Morant. Per usual, he’s putting on a show in pregame. NBA scouts hoping for a Racers win to set up a Belmont-Murray State final. Must-win game for the Racers. pic.twitter.com/29mv5RtuiT — Mike Schmitz (@Mike_Schmitz) March 9, 2019

Then Morant treated fans to a dunk which he made look far easier than it surely was, as he caught his own alley-oop, pulled the ball down and dunked it authority.

More Ja Morant pregame bounce. pic.twitter.com/7Po82dxnsh — Mike Schmitz (@Mike_Schmitz) March 9, 2019

Finally, the Murray State star finished things off with a nice and easy 360 dunk which he did with an impressive amount of ease once again.

Ja Morant’s Impressive 2019 Season

In only his second collegiate season, the 6-foot-3 guard has posted averages of 24.1 points, 10.3 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game while shooting 49.8 percent from the field. He’s been dominant in every sense of the word while leading his team to a 25-4 mark through the regular season.

The Racers posted a 16-2 record in conference play, and the play of Morant has obviously been a big reason for it. He’s one of the only potential 2019 NBA Draft prospects who’s been able to push Zion Williamson for the top spot. With that said, there’s plenty of basketball to be played, specifically for the Duke Blue Devils, so how that shakes out will be worth watching.

Murray State’s NCAA Tournament Outlook

Morant’s dominance was on full display during Friday’s game, one that the team almost certainly needed to win. Although Jacksonville State rallied from a 42-33 halftime deficit to take the lead late, Morant took over and hit a game-winning and-1 with roughly eight seconds remaining.

Via Basketball Society:

JA MORANT NOT INTERESTED IN THE NIT pic.twitter.com/946CEEhKC8 — Basketball Society (@BBallSociety_) March 9, 2019

He finished the night with 29 points on 9-of-14 shooting, eight assists and six rebounds. The Racers advance to face Belmont in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament championship game on Saturday night.

Murray State still has work left to do in order to land in the dance this season. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi currently has them in his “next four out,” placing them behind at least four other teams. Obviously, a win over Belmont will give the team an automatic berth in the NCAA tournament.

