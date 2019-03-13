LOOK: Browns WR Jarvis Landry Welcomes OBJ to Cleveland on IG

The football world reacted strongly soon after the New York Giants traded Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns Tuesday night. One of those people is future OBJ teammate and Cleveland wide receiver Jarvis Landry.

The deal actually reunites the pair, as both were LSU Tigers from 2011-14. Landry celebrated this with a graphic of what Beckham Jr. will look like next year in a Browns uniform.

The two competed only 47 miles apart in high school. Landry attended Lutcher High in Louisiana, while Beckham Jr. went to Isidore Newman School in New Orleans. Both were top-100 recruits per 247 Sports. Landry was a 5-star, while Beckham Jr. was a 4-star.

The pair were both 1,000-yard receivers in their last year in Baton Rouge, combining for 2,345 yards and 18 touchdowns. Landry ended up getting drafted in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins. Meanwhile, Beckham Jr. went No. 12 overall to the Giants.

The deal is an immediate boost is to an already strong Cleveland receiver corps. Beckham Jr. joins Landry and Antonio Calloway, which signals to a bevy of passing yards next season.

Landry put up 81 catches for 976 yards and 4 touchdowns last season. Calloway produced 43 receptions for nearly 600 yards and 5 scores in his rookie debut. Beckham Jr. adds his 5,746 career receiving yards and 44 touchdowns to quarterback Baker Mayfield’s arsenal.

The second-year gunslinger will have an embarrassment of riches to help him continue Cleveland’s resurgence from 0-16 in 2017. Hecompleted nearly 64 percent of his passes for 3,725 yards, 27 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. This earned him the PFWA Rookie of the Year honors. He and Calloway are already due for a year two bump.

Outside of Landry’s reaction, here are some others from across social media.

Social Media Reactions to OBJ Trade

ESPN posted a picture of them competing in a high school 7-on-7 tournament.

From high school to LSU to the Cleveland Browns. Jarvis Landry and Odell back at it again 👀 (via @God_Son80) pic.twitter.com/3ttgCmxAsd — ESPN (@espn) March 13, 2019

Ben Axelrod of WKYC out of Cleveland stated that the combination of Landry, OBJ, running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt and Mayfield is equivalent to a Madden team.

Baker Mayfield, Kareem Hunt, Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry and Nick Chubb is a Madden team. — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) March 13, 2019

Pro Football Focus reminded readers that according to its metrics, Cleveland will be welcoming the highest-graded receiver in the NFL.

The NFC East's highest-graded receiver is on the move to Cleveland as OBJ rejoins his college teammate Jarvis Landry on the Browns. pic.twitter.com/I8ROQQRHlj — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) March 13, 2019

Lastly, ESPN’s Field Yates invoked the theme song from “The Drew Carey Show,” in describing his thoughts.