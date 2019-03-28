Jason Kidd, Vince Carter, Richard Jefferson Threatened To Jump A Net In Practice

Jason Kidd, Vince Carter and Jason Kidd were entertaining to watch during their high-flying acrobatic era days with the New Jersey Nets.

Carter is still playing in the NBA. Kidd and Richard Jefferson have transitioned into life post playing basketball.

Now a member of the Atlanta Hawks, Carter is in his 21st season in the NBA.

Jefferson, a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 2016 Championship team is doing tv work with YES Network. RJ also appears on television as a basketball analyst on FS1, ESPN and the Pac-12 Network.

You won't want to miss tonight's #NETSonYES pregame show… 👀 Richard Jefferson takes over hosting duties as the @BrooklynNets battle the Trailblazers on YES (9:30pm). Watch LIVE: https://t.co/5d33mhJxzz pic.twitter.com/7ohPHGdBJ8 — YES Network (@YESNetwork) March 25, 2019

Kidd is looking like a potential coaching candidate of the Los Angeles Lakers if current head coach, if Luke Walton is fired.

Luke Walton gone in LA? If Walton were fired, Mark Jackson is a likely candidate. So is Jason Kidd. I asked a credible league source this afternoon whether they thought Kidd would be a good fit. They told me: "it would be great" and "anything is possible." pic.twitter.com/IQHRCBDKWD — Brandon Robinson (@ScoopB) November 2, 2018

All three players were exciting and dynamic on the court. What’s not surprising is how much they led off of it.

Such was the case when according to their former Nets teammate, Mikki Moore shared that Kidd, Jefferson and Carter threatened to beat him up in practice EVERYDAY if he turned down extra money that the Sacramento Kings offered him.

“Before I left New Jersey, I called [them to help me make] my decision of where I was going after that year, Mikki Moore told me via the ScoopB Blog.

Nets' Jason Kidd, @Rjeff24 & Vince Carter threatened to beat up former Nets big man Mikki Moore "everyday in practice" if Moore turned down an extra eight million dollars that the Sacramento Kings offered in 2007. https://t.co/kKLbzwleaz https://t.co/v9T1PE27xS — Brandon Robinson (@ScoopB) March 28, 2019

So, them two [Kidd and Carter] and RJ, that was the core of our system. And I trust their decision on it, So they’re like brothers to me.”

For those keeping score on the board: Moore got extended minutes with the Nets during the 2006-07 season because of Nenad Krisic’s season-ending ACL injury.

He balled out in New Jersey. In fact, Moore became the first undrafted player ever to lead the NBA in field goal percentage and only the third to finish in the top five since the 1976–77 NBA season.

“They told me if they saw me the next year in New Jersey, they were going to beat me up every day if I turned down that extra money, because I will never get that opportunity again,” said Moore.

Well, Moore listened.

The NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2003, Moore signed a multi-year deal with the Sacramento Kings.

“I think of them as family,” Moore told me.

“They thought of me enough to tell me to don’t take that risk, to take all the money that I can because of my family and I won’t get that opportunity again.

So what was the clean version of their speech Mikki? “They said they will beat me up every day in practice if I turned down the extra eight million dollars that another team was offering me,” he laughed.

“So, that’s the character of J-Kidd, Vince Carter and RJ.”