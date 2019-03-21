Ja’vonte Smart Suspension: What Happened With LSU Guard?

In early March just before the SEC Tournament kicked off, Yahoo Sports reported that LSU basketball Head Coach Will Wade was heard on an FBI Wiretap discussing a potential “offer” for a player. The player in question was widely rumored to be star freshman guard Ja’vonte Smart, a four-star prospect ranked #32 in the 2018 recruiting class. Smart was hit with a suspension for the regular season finale against Vanderbilt but was reinstated after LSU cleared him to play based on his immediate cooperation with both the university and the NCAA regarding the matter.

While Will Wade has shied away from the camera during this ordeal, Smart actually got up in front of reporters and addressed the matter directly.

Ja’vonte Smart Suspension: How Did it Impact LSU

Luckily for LSU, Ja’vonte Smart was only suspended for one game, against conference doormat Vanderbilt, before being reinstated for the SEC Tournament. However, the absence of head coach Will Wade would become apparent in the SEC Tournament as, despite Smart returning to the lineup, the Tigers would fall in their first game against the Florida Gators. Despite not taking his usual number of shots, Smart was extremely efficient in the game but will need to assume a larger role in the offense during the tournament.

Although Tremont Waters shoulders the bulk of the playmaking load for the Tigers, Smart offers an extremely competent secondary ball handler that gives the Tigers a much more diversified attack. His presence in the lineup alone should help to create more looks for the rest of the Tigers team and they would likely be in much deeper water should he have been ruled out for a longer period of time.

LSU Basketball Suspensions: How Will Wade’s Absence Impacts the Tigers

Arguably more important than the loss of Smart, the Tigers head into the tournament without head coach Will Wade. The Tigers looked like a shell of their former selves against Florida in the SEC tournament and have little to no momentum heading into the NCAA tournament. Excellence has followed Wade wherever he went and he has yet to have a losing season at the division one level. A great recruiter and solid X’s and O’s guy, Wade had the Tigers rolling and far exceeding expectations during their 2018-2019 season.

Without Wade manning the helm, the Tigers very clearly look like a team without a leader. While interim head coach Tony Benford is highly respected in his own right, the fact remains that this was Wade’s team and in their biggest time of need, he will not be there for them.